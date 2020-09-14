Ohio State University received $5.5 million in funding in July from the American Heart Association to conduct research on vaping in kids.

James Jarvis feels like he’s spent the last year or so jumping from crisis to crisis in his industry.

Jarvis, who owns Vapor Station in Gahanna, had to temporarily close his business because of the COVID-19 pandemic while also dealing with fallout over lung injuries that developed in some people who used e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

As COVID enveloped the world, it also took over public health and pushed many issues to the background, including vaping, which dominated headlines and research just eight months ago.

"Things were just starting to turn around for the industry in January and February," Jarvis said. "Things were starting to pick up a little bit and then the COVID pandemic hit. ... It's been a really trying last several months."

While the virus appears to be using up all the bandwidth of the health and scientific community right now, research and progress on regulating the vaping industry is continuing, said Dr. Theodore Wagener, director of the Center for Tobacco Research at Ohio State University. Still, Wagener said there are about 40 new scientific studies being published every week on the topic.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study that said reported e-cigarette use among high-school students dropped from 27.5% in 2019 to 19% this year. Among middle schoolers, that number dropped from 10.5% to 4.9%.

Ohio State in July received a $5.5 million grant from the American Heart Association to conduct vaping research.

The grant will fund studies that will examine the effects of vaping on the hearts and brains of teens and children. Another will take a look at pH levels in the nicotine liquid used in e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

A pH level is the measure of acidity in water and other liquids. It’s thought, Wagener said, that scientists may be able to find a pH level that turns teens off to vaping but is still palatable enough to help adults use it to quit smoking.

"It's a difficult task," Wagener said. "We're trying to essentially close the on-ramp to kids but still leave an off-ramp for adults to quit smoking."

In the final months of 2019 and at the start of 2020, a number of Americans came down with a mysterious lung injury the Centers For Disease Control called "E-cigarette, or Vaping, Product use-associated Lung Injury" or EVALI for short.

The lung injury eventually was linked to vitamin E acetate, a substance used in some black-market vaping devices that often is found in vegetable oils, cereals, meat, fruits and some lotions. It typically does not cause harm when eaten or applied to the skin, according to the CDC.

But the American Lung Association is still concerned about the high number of teens who vape. The association announced last week that it plans to redouble its efforts to end vaping among the 5.4 million kids who are already using such products.

Although vaping as a public health issue has faded from the public view due in part to COVID-19, Wagener said it’s still one of the most pressing matters of the moment.

"I think it's pretty important that this stays front and center," Wagener said. "I do think parents get it, and while it's not necessarily as much in the news now, it is something that continues to be significant."

More vaping regulations loom on the horizon. Jarvis and others like him had to file an application by Wednesday with the Food and Drug Administration to continue selling vape products.

Vaping products will be regulated like any new tobacco products, and they need to provide "scientific data that demonstrates a product is appropriate for the protection of public health," according to the FDA.

To do so, vape industry leaders have to provide data that addresses risks and benefits, whether their products can assist in cessation, the likelihood that someone who isn’t already a tobacco user would use their products, and the manufacturing process behind them.

It’s a daunting task for some "mom-and-pop-shop" owners, said Jarvis, who is also the president of the Ohio Vapor Trade Association, which represents more than 50 e-cigarette shops and manufacturers. Jarvis’ own application came in at more than 3 million pages.

Despite all the hurdles and constant stream of new information, Jarvis said he’s thankful for the research that Wagener and others are doing.

Though his industry has taken a lot of heat in the last year or so, he thinks it's still key to helping adults quit smoking. New research, Jarvis said, may help those in the vaping trade help people quit in even safer and better ways.

"We want to make sure we are doing the right things and working with these scientists and organizations," Jarvis said. "I just really want people to sit down and read and research. ... There's still a lot of good information out there about it, and all you have to do is look for it."

