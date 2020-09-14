A 33-year-old Reynoldsburg man died Sunday after a motorcycle crash on the Southeast Side.

According to Columbus police, Nickolas Trott was driving a 2002 Suzuki GSX east on Interstate 70 near Brice Road around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

Trott ran into the back of a 2006 Acura TL driven by 30-year-old Malcolm McGuire, of Canal Winchester, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Trott died at the scene of the crash.

McGuire was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

There have been 52 traffic-related fatalities in Columbus in 2020.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner