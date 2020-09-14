Apple growers expect a great season despite COVID-19 and weather challenges.

Ask Nelson Amstutz if it’s hard work picking apples and he beams a giant smile.

"We call it the fun work," he said while he and his co-workers at Sunny Slope Orchard enjoyed a lunch break last week.

"How many do we eat in a day?" Amstutz asked with a chuckle.

"That depends on the kind we are picking," his co-worker Ian Miller chimed in.

Amstutz and Miller are part of four-man team that has been handpicking apples since the end of July at the Tuscarawas Township orchard that features more than 16,000 trees on about 50 acres. At its peak this season, the orchard will offer customers about 30 varieties of apples.

Across the state, orchards are beginning to welcome folks as the apple season kicks off. Ohio ranks 10th among the 32 states that produce apples.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based U.S. Apple Association reported last month that it expects this year to produce the ninth largest crop nationwide since the government began reporting apple production in the 1940s. The prediction was based on a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s estimate of 253.6 million bushels.

The 2019 crop was estimated at $2.75 billion

Ohio apple farmers have seen some growing pains this year, but expect a healthy harvest. The bigger problem: COVID-19.

Growing pains, gains

Alex Buck, president of the Ohio Fruit Growers Marketing Association, said there is some concern on a statewide level because of a late frost in May that occurred while the plants were in bloom, but there will be plenty of apples.

"Every year, we never get 100% yield on all of our varieties," Buck said. "One year it’s excessive rain and flooding that causes problems. The next time it’s frost. Every year, there is always something."

Overall, he expects, the state will see a more than 70% yield.

While some orchards were impacted by the frost, Buck said others such as the ones along Lake Erie didn’t experience any damage from the freezing temperatures. One of the most popular types of apples Honeycrisp are frost resistant, he said.

While the early months of the growing season were touch and go, Joe Yoder, whose family runs Sunny Slope, said the bouts of sunny, warm weather and the rain have been super for the apples.

But he admits: "The good Lord is in charge."

Despite those early freezes, Dianna Bauman said the apple crop at Bauman Orchard in Rittman is "heavy." The crop is running a little late, she added, forcing them to push back the start of their you-pick season to Monday.

"It’s all weather related," said Bauman, who serves as the orchard’s retail manager. "It was the same things with the peaches. We had snowstorms in May and drought in July. But the crop looks good. Amazingly."

COVID change-ups

While there are plenty of apples on the trees, Buck worries that COVID-19 will hurt the growers more.

Many orchards are asking visitors to make an appointment.

"Agrotourism sees an uptick in the fall," Buck said. "It’s a great destination and everyone wants to get out right now. We want them to visit and support our growers, but we want to make sure everyone is safe."

Arrowhead Orchard in Paris Township recently began welcoming guests for its fall harvest events.

Besides apple picking, visitors can enjoy the farm’s sunflower walk, pumpkin patch, hayrides and a family-friendly activity center.

"The farm isn’t just a place for people to come and get apples. It’s actually a working farm," Arrowhead co-owner Sharon Gram said. "They (guests) are part of the harvest."

Despite offering a number of activities, it isn’t like fall harvests of the past.

During previous years, Gram invited nonprofit groups such as the local sports teams or 4-H group to provide concessions as a fundraiser. COVID-19 put a stop to that. Instead, she brought in a food truck.

The orchard also offered a cafeteria-style tasting allowing guests to grab a slice of apple and test taste the applesauce, salsa or other offerings. This year, her staff will hand guests the tasting items.

COVID-19 precautions increased Gram’s bottom line. They need more tractor drivers for the extra wagons to allow for social distancing. They need dedicated employees to clean high-touch areas and monitor how many people are entering the market.

"We are trying to do everything to keep everyone healthy, happy and safe," Gram, who along with her husband, Terry, are entering their 34th season as Arrowhead’s owners.

Between the weather and COVID, Gram is counting on their loyal guests, some who have been visiting the farm for more than 30 years.

"When a farmer doesn't have a full crop, that means they are working real hard to make ends meet," she said. "That admission fee to be on the farm, they are helping us very much."

Bauman Orchards also had to alter its fall festival plans. There will be no hay maze or hayrides, but they will continue to make apple cider doughnuts and offer pony rides. Bauman also said there will be no hot dog roasts this year, instead a licensed food vendor will be on hand.

Guests can still pick their own apples.

Ripe for picking

Growers have been busy picking their early crops from the ever-popular Honeycrisp to Golden Delicious.

As the season progresses, more kinds of apples will be available.

What’s the best? That depends on your taste buds, experts say.

The 2020 top five produced apple varieties are, in order: Gala, Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, Granny Smith and Fuji, according to the U.S. Apple Association.

"It depends if you like sweet or tart, hard or soft or if you are making applesauce or baking a pie," Bauman said. "You can take a taste test of 20 people and everyone will like something different."

No matter what kind of apple a customer selects, Bauman said they should be stored in the refrigerator to keep them fresher longer.

Navarre resident Jan Moulos has been visiting Sunny Slope for about 50 years to get the fresh, hand-picked apples.

"They have a nice variety and they are always fresh," she said.

Visiting a local orchard allows apple seekers variety, Joanne Eberly, of Kidron, said as she picked out apples at Sunny Slope to bake into an apple crisp.

"We like apples whether they are for baking or eating," she said.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @aknappINDE