When you visit the Akron police and court building, you can pay a parking ticket, file a police report or get a free book.

A Little Free Library was installed outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center, 217 S. High St., last week. People can take and donate books from the blue box free of charge.

The Little Library is the first in downtown Akron but is among more than 100,000 library boxes installed worldwide, part of an effort to encourage reading and increase access to books.

"I really think any visitor to the courthouse can take a peek, see what’s in it and grab something," said Nicole Hagy, the community outreach and grants coordinator for Akron Municipal Court. "Our goal is to be welcoming and kind to the public. I think this pairs well with that goal."

Hagy had the idea for the library during the quarantine when she was walking in North Park in Jackson Township and saw a box along a path. She thought it would be a great addition outside the justice center, especially because of the children who accompany their parents to court and University of Akron students who take classes at the nearby Polsky building.

"It dawned on me — this would be a huge hit downtown," said Hagy, who started her career working for the Stark County District Library.

Hagy approached the Akron Host Lions Club, which offered to pay the $500 cost of the box, which holds about 40 books and is bolted to a concrete ledge outside the justice center.

Jim Stein, secretary of the local Lions Club, said the civic organization has assisted with other Little Library efforts across the country and he was hoping for a chance to help with one in Akron.

"It’s a wonderful idea — take the books to the people," Stein said. "They don’t have to find the local library. It makes it more convenient."

Margaret Aldrich, a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin-based Little Free Library, said the library boxes started out in small towns and suburbs but they have expanded to downtowns, including Boston, New York City and Los Angeles, where libraries are in several police precincts.

"We’re starting to see more and more in cities," she said. "That’s a wonderful thing. They have a higher population base and this is a great way to build community and bring people together around reading."

Akron’s new library box was installed Tuesday and, by the next day, Hagy noticed that a few books had already found a new home.

Hagy hopes to keep Akron’s library box stocked with books that appeal to kids, self-help books for people participating in the court’s specialty programs and good reads for college-age students. The Lions Club and Akron court employees provided books to get the library started and the Friends of the Main Library plans to make a donation.

A ribbon cutting to officially dedicate the library box will be held at 1 p.m. Friday outside the justice center.

Both Hagy and Stein see the potential for more Little Libraries in downtown Akron, including at Lock 3, the Akron Children’s Museum, Cascade Plaza and Akron Children’s Hospital.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.