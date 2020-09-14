Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a Dollar General store on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the unidentified man walked into the Dollar General at 2012 Lockbourne Road around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 4. He walked up to the cashier and demanded cash before reaching into his pocket and pulling out what the cashier believed was a handgun.

The cashier told the man the register could not be opened and the suspect left without cash.

The suspect then went to a second Dollar General store at 1500 E. Livingston Ave. on the Near East Side and waited in line until the cashier waited on him.

The suspect then demanded the money from the register and was provided it by the cashier. The suspect then left the store and walked to the back of the building in the direction of Berkeley Road.

