TEN YEARS AGO — 2010

Newcomerstown Police Chief Gary Holland addressed concerns about traffic and parking near the West Elementary and the Middle School.

Janet Chaney reported the Cy Young Days Festival has joined the Ohio Festivals and Events Association.

Recording artist Jake Owen was named as the headliner for the Tuscarawas County Fair.

The Newcomerstown Trojans sink the River Pilots for their first win of the season, 33-21, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to come from behind. They followed up with a 65-19 rout of St. John Central.

TWENTY YEARS AGO — 2000

Newcomerstown council waived a residency requirement and hired Brian Hursey as Chief of Police.

In football, Newcomerstown set a school scoring record with a 97-0 victory over Conotton Valley; Ridgewood lost 44-32 to Meadowbrook; Indian Valley lost to Cambridge, 63-12.

Deaths: Gregory J. Yanai, 48; Frances L. Casteel, 78; Doris M. Sweitzer, 74; Joseph D. Hunt Jr., infant son of Stephanie Hunt; Edgar A. Cherry, 73.

THIRTY YEARS AGO — 1990

Census figures show population dropped in Tuscarawas County from 84,614 in the 1980 census to 83,790 in the 1990 census.

The Newcomerstown Trojans, coached by Craig Collins, defeat Ridgewood, 32-14, with outstanding efforts by Delon Jackson, Keno Jackson, Mike Eckelberry and Todd Kellam.

Barbara Braun of Gnadenhutten talked about her collection of 5,000 cookie cutters at a meeting of the Newcomerstown Assn. of Retired Persons.

Jerry Wolfrom, former editor of The Newcomerstown News, is guest speaker at the Arco Ohio Valley Retirees meeting.

Deaths: Michael J. Styer, 20; Deborah G. Stephan, 88; Barbara DeGrew, 48; Rev. Donald L. Albert, 64; Jimmy A. Miller, 26; Chester Bonnell, 79.

FORTY YEARS AGO — 1980

Bill Purdy, plant manager at Simonds Cutting Tools, Newcomerstown, informed the public that the company would be moving, despite lay-offs of numerous employees.

Newcomerstown PTA resumes meetings, with Bonnie Tidrick as president.

Newcomerstown Trojans traveled to Malvern and won, 35-0, led by Bill Thompson, Bob Meeks, Bob Triplett, Chris Hall, Jerry Addy, Ben Wright and Alan MacKinnon.

Ridgewood Generals won their first two games, over Shadyside and Strasburg.

Paul Hamilton, Newcomerstown, retired after 44 years at Simonds Cutting Tools, including perfect attendance for the past 10 years.

Deaths: Andrew Guy Black, 73; Gertrude McDonnell, 78; Anna Elisha Reyser, 70, Mrs. Ralph (Sarah) Wise, 79; Clifford W. Keith, 66; Mrs. Clarence (Grace) Hill, 83.

FIFTY YEARS AGO — 1970

Some 34 Newcomerstown residents give blood at the Red Cross Bloodmobile visit.

Heller Tool Co. employees mark service anniversaries: Ralph Combs, 35 years; Walter Miller, Delbert Gadd, Vearl Hothem, 30 years; Richard Warden, Etha Hashman, Elmer Zimmerman, Kasper Lyon, 25 years; Ray Hinds, Ralph Smith, Oland Cline, 20 years.

Deaths: Harry J. Bahmer, 91; John Comerford, 72; Dave Worley, 85, brother of local poetess, Mary Worley Gunn.

SIXTY YEARS AGO — 1960

Supt. Donald Roeder of the Newcomerstown schools announces 1,317 students enrolled for opening day, the highest first day total in history.

Hartwood Methodist Church, eight miles south of Newcomerstown, is destroyed by fire. Plans are being made to meet at the Washington Township Grange.

Mrs. Eunice Shriver, sister of Senator John Kennedy, will be speaking at the Elks auditorium in New Philadelphia.

Deaths: George D. Riggle, 86; Mrs. Nettie Burdette, 70.

SEVENTY YEARS AGO — 1950

Lloyd Hunter, 20, is killed in a traffic accident during heavy fog.

Newcomerstown Trojan Booster Club presents the school with a new $1,500 electric scoreboard and a press box at the Athletic Field.

Rev. J.J. Wagner of the EUB Church is returned as pastor for another year by the church conference.

Some 200 people attend the anniversary of the Newcomerstown Rotary Club.

Deaths: Alvin Art, 34; E.M. Britton; Rankin Alexander; Foster Norris, 71.

EIGHTY YEARS AGO — 1940

The Newcomerstown Historical Society is planning to build a monument on the site of the first sermon preached west of the Allegheny Mountains.

The Newcomerstown Lions Club receives its charter at a meeting at the Grange Hall at Wolf.

Rev. A.D. Morris, pastor of Trinity Methodist Church, is assigned to a church in Carrollton. He will be succeeded by Rev. Walter Ralph.

Rev. W.S. Longworth named new pastor of the College Street Methodist Church. Rev. Cecil Cottrill is transferred to the Macedonia Northeast Church.

NINETY YEARS AGO — 1930

Jeremiah Pope, Civil War veteran, celebrates his 90th birthday.

Paul Huff is elected commander of the American Legion.

Pauline Whiting and Dwight Spear are married in Dover.

Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Mumma celebrate their golden wedding anniversary.

ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO — 1920

Rocco Simoni, New Philadelphia, busy the A. Barr Shoe Store.

Newcomerstown council to sell bonds for paving Canal Street.

Rev. C.M. Hartshorn returned as pastor of the ME Church.

ONE HUNDRED AND TEN YEARS AGO — 1910

The Newcomerstown Street Fair was deemed a success with large crowds and exhibits.

Rev. George Shurtz and Jennie Richmond married at the home of Rev. J.A. Thrall in West Lafayette. They will live in Byesville.

East Lynne will be presented at the Opera House on Sept. 28.

J.R. Blackburn resigns as the express agent and is succeeded by Thomas Sigman.

