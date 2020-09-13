The event features a series of puzzles to work on in virtual teams.

The Wm. McKinley Presidential Library and Museum will host, "Mischief in the Street," a virtual escape room at 6 p.m. Sept. 24.

Participants will join "President McKinley" and a cast of characters to solve the mystery of his stolen watch. The event features a series of puzzles to work on in virtual teams and move through the Street of Shops.

Teams are comprised of 8 to 10 people. To assemble a team, tickets must be purchased at once.

Tickets are $20 per person and $15 for museum members. Money raised will go toward the museum.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mckinleymuseum.org and click on special events.