In a time of uncertainty, physical distancing and isolation due to COVID-19, students at Kenyon College are banding together in a way that’s rarely seen within higher education.

Students at the small, liberal arts college in Gambier are seeking to form a student workers union, affiliated with the the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America. The Kenyon Student Worker Organizing Committee, known as K-SWOC, delivered two requests for recognition to college leadership in recent weeks.

Should they succeed, it would be the first campus-wide undergraduate student union in the country.

Among the students’ demands are more involvement in college workplace decision-making, fair wages and greater opportunities and stability for students in the work-study program. They are also seeking uniform policies and discipline procedures throughout the college, compensation for international student workers who have been laid off, and increased mental health support through paid sick and mental health leave policies.

The idea of organization began to take hold in the spring, K-SWOC leaders said, when the coronavirus pandemic caused colleges, including Kenyon, to shutter campuses and send students home. When students were met with ambiguity about the status of their campus jobs and opportunities to work remotely, a March petition, led by the Kenyon Young Democratic Socialists and signed by more than 200 students, student organizations and professors, called on the college to guarantee compensation to all student workers for the time they would have been working that semester.

The college later announced that it would pay student workers as regularly scheduled, regardless of whether they could perform their duties remotely or were unable to work due to the campus closure.

That’s when the idea of organizing really clicked for Kenyon junior Nick Becker, who called it "a wake-up call."

"We organized a little bit, and we actually won something that materially changed the lives of every student worker at Kenyon," said the 20-year-old from Pittsburgh. "It only happened because we acted together."

The response to the petition got Becker and others student thinking, "How can we institutionalize what we just did here?" he said. "So it's not just making a petition every time there’s a crisis."

K-SWOC organizers said more than 200 students have signed union authorization cards, reaching majority support in seven "sub-unit" student work places.

Kenyon President Sean Decatur let the union drive organizers know that college leadership is "reviewing the issues raised in their letter" and will provide a more formal response in the coming weeks, Kenyon spokeswoman Mary Keister said in a written statement.

"Their request to form an undergraduate union is quite novel, and the college will need time to properly consider it," Keister said. "The organizers’ concern for the well-being of student workers is one the college shares as well."

Specific groups of student workers have successfully formed unions at other colleges, such as dining workers at Grinnell College in Iowa and resident advisers at the University of Massachusetts.

A union won an election to represent all undergraduate student workers at Grinnell in 2018, but that petition was later withdrawn, said William A. Herbert, director of the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining in Higher Education and the Professions at Hunter College in New York. Kenyon’s campus-wide undergraduate student workers union would be a first, should it succeed, Herbert said in an email to The Dispatch.

As an international student from Costa Rica, senior Sofía Alpízar Román had positive experiences working as a desktop service assistant through Kenyon’s library.

But when the federal government announced this summer that international students could be deported if their college or university held all classes online, she and other international students didn’t feel supported, she said.

"Although Kenyon said, ‘We are going to support you,’ they didn’t say how they were going to do it," Alpízar Román, 23, said of the college’s response to the federal guidance, which was later rescinded.

"It was also clear for me from the beginning that the student workers union really wanted to include as many student voices as possible," she said. "I felt that the union was a space where I could be and where I could be heard."

Rebecca Kornman, a student lifeguard from New Orleans, signed the petition in March for student workers to be paid after the shutdown.

It was in the conversations with other student workers in the months that led her to reflect on what she felt were unfair experiences she had as a Kenyon lifeguard. A delayed flight back to school caused her to miss a mandatory lifeguard meeting and subsequent shift, and later, illness resulted in another missed shift, she said. She was fired without warning, though there was no stated employment policy or communication about missed shifts.

"It sort of stirred up a lot of stuff," Kornman, 20, said of connecting with fellow student workers. "As we were talking about our experience as workers … I didn’t realize that it was unfair.

"The more and more people who have joined us, since the beginning of this in the summer, shows that there is this very communal feeling on campus," she said.

