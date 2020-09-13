Scott Traver has statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property.

Stark County’s new wildlife officer is a former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

Scott R. Traver was one of 12 new Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife officers sworn in during a virtual graduation ceremony last month.

A native of Genoa, Ohio, Traver, 28, graduated from The Ohio State University in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in education and human ecology.

He previously served as a patrol trooper, assigned to the Canton post covering Stark County.

As an Ohio wildlife officer, Traver has statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways and property. He also contributes to public safety both locally in Stark County and in Ohio’s vast outdoors.

Each year, Ohio’s wildlife officers speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs; perform fish and wildlife surveys; and provide technical advice and instruction about hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related recreation.

Meet Scott Traver

Q: Why did you decide to leave the patrol to become a wildlife officer?

A: Being a trooper is a good job. It was more of a family situation. My first son is a year old and this was more flexible, as hours go. This job also fits my personal interests and passion in terms of outreach and education. I once planned to be a teacher.

Q: What’s typical day for you?

A: Every day is different. A lot of it depends on the county. Stark is a more urban county, so there’s more interaction with people. I do enjoy that.

Q: What’s your main responsibility?

A: Enforcement of the hunting and fishing laws. We want to make it fair for the vast majority of people who are following the laws. We rely on sportsmen and sportswomen to inform us if there’s an issue.

Q: What most the most rewarding aspect of your job?

A: Interacting with sportsmen, talking to people, and working with other departments to educate and inform the public. I’d love to get into the schools.

Traver said he thoroughly enjoys his new job and the outdoors, adding "It’s hard to believe sometimes this is a job."

Green resident takes at-large position

Meanwhile, Zachary Hillman, 22, of Green has been assigned an at-large position as a new Ohio wildlife officer in Northeast Ohio.

Hillman, who grew up in Green, is working to complete a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University in natural resources management. He previously served as a natural resource technician for the Division of Wildlife in central Ohio.

Traver and Hillman are in the field and will continue their training by working with experienced wildlife officers during the next six months.

For more details, visit www.wildohio.gov.

