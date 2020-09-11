Katie Leach (bride) and Cody Stephens (groom) listen intently as John Dewell offers a few words of advice during their wedding in front of Dewell’s 1915 Russell steam engine. Joe Harrison, who operates the steam engine for Dewell and presided over the ceremony, is shown between the happy couple. The pair exchanged vows at the steam engine’s home, the Harrison residence, located just off state Route 332 in Carroll County, near the Harrison County line Aug. 8 in front of family, friends and their "steam show family." When they met in 2015, Cody introduced Katie to his love of steam engines and antique tractors. The love for his hobby grew alongside the couple’s love for each other, which prompted Cody to ask Katie to marry him in front of the steam engine at the Stumptown Steam Show in Harrison County.