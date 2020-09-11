Canton police can be expected to fire their guns all over the city today. But they’ll be firing blanks.

CANTON Police want people to know: Do not be alarmed. This is only a test.

City police officers will be firing blanks as they test their shot detection system between 9 a.m. and noon Friday, said Lt. Dennis Garren.

They want to warn residents not to be alarmed.

Testing officers will have a marked police cruiser and a sign that reads "Training in Progress" at each location, which will vary throughout the city.

Anyone with concerns is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 330-649-5800.