Here’s where Stark County-area schools stand with COVID-19 positive cases, academics and sports.

We are now getting a fuller picture of how many students and staff in Stark County-area schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

A handful of local schools have begun posting an online COVID-19 case dashboard to their websites that provides the number of positive COVID-19 cases that have been reported to them by students and staff.

The dashboards, along with reporting by The Canton Repository, show that at least one positive case has been reported in at least six local districts as of Sept. 9. A least eight positive COVID-19 cases have been reported to local districts this week.

The online dashboards are one way districts are complying with Gov. Mike DeWine’s Sept. 3 order that requires school officials to notify parents in writing that someone in their child’s school has tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus. Officials from several districts said they plan to also send emails or letters to affected parents. A few districts plan to also announce the information on their social media sites.

All districts also must report their number of reported positive cases to the local health department, which will then report the results every Tuesday to the Ohio Department of Health. The state is expected to publish aggregate weekly and cumulative case data by school or school district every Thursday, beginning the week of Sept. 17.

DeWine has repeatedly said he believes residents should know what is happening in their local schools. He also has reiterated that if a school has a positive COVID-19 case, it doesn’t mean the school did anything wrong because the schools will reflect the virus spread in the community.

To help you track how many positive cases have been reported, which schools are operating in-person and which sports teams continue to play, The Canton Repository has compiled a COVID-19 status report of the 23 traditional public school districts, R.G. Drage Career Technical Center, seven charter and dropout recovery schools, nine private school systems and seven colleges in the Stark County region.

The Repository will update this information at least weekly.

Note: Cases are counted only if classes were in session when the person was diagnosed with COVID-19. Some positive cases that were reported before students returned are listed below, but do not show up in the school’s COVID-19 case count.

Here’s the status for all Stark County-area school districts and colleges as of Sept. 9:

Traditional public schools

Alliance

Academic options: Students in pre-K through grade 5 can attend in-person classes five days a week or attend online only. Students in grades 6-12 can attend in-person classes two days a week and alternating Fridays or attend online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 0 (as of Sept. 9) Dashboard still is being developed and will be posted here: www.alliancecityschools.org

More information: Alliance City Schools

Brown

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 0 (as of Sept. 9)

More information: Brown Local Schools

Canton City

Academic options: Students in preschool through grade 5 can return to in-person classes five days a week or remain online. Students in grades 6-12 can attend classes two days a week and learn from home three days per week, or remain online.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown. District did not respond to The Repository’s request for information. Two McKinley High School football players tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-August, leading the team to temporarily halt practices. The players have since returned to the team.

More information: Canton City Schools COVID-19 Information

Canton Local

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 0 (as of Sept. 10)

For more information: Canton Local Schools

Carrollton

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week, online digital academy or online being taught by a Carrollton teacher.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown. District did not respond to The Repository’s request seeking information.

More information: Carrollton Reset & Restart Plan

Dalton

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 0 (as of Sept. 9)

More information: Dalton Reset & Restart Plan

Fairless

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown. District did not respond to The Repository’s request seeking information.

More information: Fairless Local Schools

Green

Academic options: Students in grades 6-12 attend online until at least Oct. 23. Students in kindergarten through grade 5 have the option of attending in person or online.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown. District did not respond to The Repository’s request seeking information.

More information: Green Local Schools

Jackson

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week, online only and online with the same Jackson teachers the student would have had in class with option to attend in-person classes at any time.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 1 at Jackson Memorial Middle School (as of Sept. 8)

More information: Restart Jackson

Lake

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 0 (as of Sept. 9) The district had two coaches and three staff members test positive for COVID-19 in August before classes began.

More information: Lake Local Schools COVID-19 Information

Louisville

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: At least 1 at Louisville Elementary (as of Sept. 8). District did not respond to The Repository’s request seeking additional information.

More information: Louisville City Schools Reset & Restart

Marlington

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only. Students returned Sept. 8.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown. District did not respond to The Repository’s request seeking information.

More information: Marlington Local Schools

Massillon

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 1 at Washington High School (as of Sept. 9)

More information: Massillon City Schools COVID-19 Inforation

Minerva

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 0 (as of Sept. 9)

More information: Minerva Local Schools

North Canton

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 3 at Hoover High School (as of Sept. 9)

More information: North Canton City Schools COVID-19 Information

Northwest

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown. District did not respond to The Repository’s request seeking information.

More information: Northwest Local Schools Coronavirus Information

Osnaburg

Academic options: All students have two options: In-person five days per week or online only. Students in grades 6-12 also have a third option: Online classes where students report to the Foltz Community Center for three hours a day to complete their learning with an adult supervisor.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 0 (as of Sept. 9)

More information: Osnaburg Local Schools

Perry

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 2 (no active cases as of Sept. 9). School building is not specified.

More information: Perry Local Schools

Plain

Academic options: Students in kindergarten through grade 6 can attend in person five days a week or online only. Students in grades 7-12 can attend classes in person two consecutive days, followed by two consecutive days learning from home or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 0 (as of Sept. 9)

A GlenOak High School volleyball player tested positive for COVID-19 around Aug. 21 (before classes began) and the team and its coaches were quarantined for two weeks. They returned to practice on Sept. 4.

More information: Plain Local Schools

R.G. Drage Career Technical Center

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown. School did not respond to The Repository’s request seeking information.

More information: R.G. Drage

Sandy Valley

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 0 (as of Sept. 9)

More information: Sandy Valley COVID-19 Information

Sebring

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown. District did not respond to The Repository’s request seeking information.

More information: Sebring Local Schools

Tuslaw

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 0 (as of Sept. 9)

More information: Tuslaw COVID-19 Information

West Branch

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only. Classes began Sept. 9.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown. District did not respond to The Repository’s request seeking information.

More information: West Branch Local Schools

Public charter schools

Beacon Academy

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week, online only or individualized learning plan.

Sports status: N/A

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown.

More information: Beacon Academy

Canton College Preparatory

Academic options: Online only for first nine weeks.

Sports status: N/A

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown

More information: Canton College Preparatory COVID-19 Information

Canton Harbor High School

Academic options: Online only for the first grading period.

Sports status: N/A

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown. A school staff member tested positive on Aug. 11, which delayed the start of school nearly a week to Aug. 31.

More information: Canton Harbor

Stark College & Career High School

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week, online only or individualized learning plan.

Sports status: N/A

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown.

More information: Stark College & Career High School

Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners – Canton

Academic options: Online only.

Sports status: N/A

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown.

More information: Summit Academy

Summit Academy Secondary – Canton

Academic options: Online only.

Sports status: N/A

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown.

More information: Summit Academy

Wright Preparatory Academy

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week, online only, or hybrid model with students attending class two days a week and learning online at home three days a week.

Sports status: N/A

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown

More information: Wright Preparatory COVID-19 Information

Private schools

Canton Country Day School

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: N/A

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown

More information: Canton Country Day COVID-19 Information

Canton Montessori

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week for toddlers through grade 6. Students in grades 3-6 can learn in person five days a week or online only.

Sports status: N/A

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 0 (as of Sept. 8)

More information: Canton Montessori COVID-19 Information

Heritage Christian School

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: N/A

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown

More information: Heritage Christian

Lake Center Christian School

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown

More information: Lake Center Christian COVID-19 Updates

Massillon Christian School

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown

More information: Massillon Christian

Minerva Area Christian School

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown

More information: Minerva Area Christian Resources

Stark County Catholic Schools

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week.

Sports status: All fall sports are moving forward.

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 2 (as of Sept. 8), including one student at Regina Coeli and one St. Thomas Aquinas student.

More information: Stark County Catholic Schools COVID-19 Resources

The Golden Key Center for Exceptional Children

Academic options: In-person classes five days per week or online only.

Sports status: N/A

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown

More information: Golden Key Center

Colleges

Aultman College

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown

More information: https://www.aultmancollege.edu/coronavirus

Kent State University at Stark

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 0 (as of Sept. 7)

More information: https://www.kent.edu/coronavirus/coronavirus-dashboard

Malone University

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 3 (all have recovered and are not considered active as of Sept. 7)

More information: www.malone.edu/covidtracker

Stark State College

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 1 at the Akron location (as of Sept.2)

More information: https://www.starkstate.edu/about/security/coronavirus/

University of Akron

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 9 (3 active cases as of Sept. 3)

More information: https://www.uakron.edu/return-to-campus/dashboard

University of Mount Union

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: 9 (2 active cases as of Sept. 9)

More infromation: https://www.mountunion.edu/covid-19-cases-reporting

Walsh University

Number of positive COVID-19 cases: Unknown total cases (6 active cases as of Sept. 9)

More information: https://www.walsh.edu/coronavirus.html

