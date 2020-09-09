



JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Board of Trustees officially named the amphitheater and adopted an official logo for the venue during the Sept. 8 regular meeting.

The official name is Jackson Amphitheater but Fiscal Officer Economic Development Director Randy Gonzalez added, "The naming rights are still available if any company or person is interested."

In other actions, trustees:

• Terminated the Jackson Township Recycling Station lease. Trustee Todd Hawke said that the recycling station has decided to not renew leasing the site. The trustees gave it until 5 p.m., Oct. 4 to vacate so that the township can move out some equipment.

• Accepted donations as follows: $250 to the Police Department from David and Erin Ash in memory of Edward Rohr and $100 to the Police Department from James R. Kiko Sr. in memory of Edward Rohr.

• Approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the OVI Task Force with the Stark County Sheriff’s department from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.

• Opened four bids for the North Park Amphitheater Parking Lot project. They were from Barbicas Construction for $160,000; Chagrin Valley for $183,600; Northstar Asphalt, Inc. for $184,980; and N.E.S. Corp for $191,820.

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.8 million.

• Approved $703,718 CARE Act funding of expenses including those related to the fire, police, public works, zoning and administration departments. Expenses included reimbursable expenses; hazard pay for police and fire; laptop purchases for police, fiscal and public works departments; Clorox machines; water motion fixtures for public works; two bobcats, one for police and one for parks departments used to patrol the parks or transport equipment; picnic tables; bleachers; and other expenses incurred because of the COVID pandemic.

• Approved $8,375 for repairing the public works department’s parking lot.

• Reminded residents that the Jackson Township Farmers Market is open 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 1.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at town hall; also broadcast live on Facebook