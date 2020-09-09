A crash on Interstate 76 eastbound closed a stretch of highway already undergoing a lot of construction Wednesday morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said at about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning that a crash on I-76 East, west of the I-76/Kenmore Leg, closed the highway to traffic.

At about 8:30 a.m., ODOT said the highway reopened to traffic, but ODOT cameras showed traffic was still congested as far west as Barber Road.

On Tuesday night, ODOT began work that led to ramp closures and lane restrictions in the area. Just west of the accident, traffic is split into two contraflow lanes.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area Wednesday morning.