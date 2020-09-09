



HARTVILLE It’s been a long hot, dry summer in Stark County, in more ways than one. There hasn’t been many festivals or events to attend around the county, or even the state, making the go-to list a bit short and dry.

Hartville Marketplace is trying to change that go to list by adding more outdoor events. One such event is the Glo 5K &Moonlight and Market. The event has been held several times in the past with great success.

The latest event was on Aug. 21. It typically starts around 5:30 with a kid’s run and the 5K race. This year, both runs were canceled but the rest of the event went on and was a hit. The live music started at 6 p.m. along with 11 food trucks opening up for food service.

"This is the second Moonlight event this year, we held four in 2019 and the first one in 2018," said Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market General Manager Seth Coblentz. "It’s a way for us to offer an opportunity for our vendors to open up in the evening and to make some sales. For many of our vendors, this is their livelihood and we are always looking for ways for them to open up and sell in order to support themselves. Plus, it’s a great family fun night and a fun way to kick off going back to school."

He said in the past, between 4,000 and 5,000 people would attend between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. with many coming just to watch the fireworks at 10. The event offered a variety of food trucks, vendor shopping and live music including The Locke Boys, Robin Roseberry and New Wave Nation.

"The food trucks are mostly county based but we do have some from Cleveland, the live music is offered indoors and outdoors this evening," said Public Relations Director Kirk Greaves.