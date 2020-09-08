Two bicycles recently were reported stolen in the Worthington community, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

Between 10 and 11 a.m. Aug 19, a $325 bicycle was stolen from a residence on the 600 block of Plymouth Street.

In addition, a $300 bicycle was stolen between 9:30 a.m. and 2:35 p.m. Aug. 20 from a garage on the 2200 block of Castle Crest Drive.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A $200 purse, a $20 motorcycle key, an ID and a debit card were stolen between 5:45 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 from a vehicle parked on the 600 block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

* Between 7 p.m. Aug. 22 and 5:48 p.m. Aug. 23, eggs were thrown at a house on the 6700 block of Evening Street.