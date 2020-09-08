MARLBORO TWP. "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."

It was one sentence in a 30-minute talk Michael Shreffler gave to Marlington Local School District’s staff on Sept. 3 at Chapel at Marlboro during the district’s annual convocation event.

The words also could double as his means to a successful school year during what he termed a difficult time in America.

Shreffler joined Marlington Local on June 26, after a turbulent seven months in which a new majority took control of the district’s school board, its superintendent left for a job leading Canfield City Schools, and the board voted to reopen a school that was shuttered in June 2019.

Shreffler took over for the popular Joseph Knoll, and brings about 30 years of experience in public education. He’s taught at several districts in Stark County, and outside.

Shreffler is a Perry Township native, and a 1986 graduate of Central Catholic High School.

He’s very welcome in the Marlington district. Several convocation speakers made it clear he is the leader the district needs at a critical time.

"We’re very proud and glad to have you here," said Carole Sutton, Marlington’s assistant superintendent.

Those on hand for the conversation likely noticed a theme in Shreffler’s remarks, during which he told them extensive stories about his background, hobbies and his beloved pups, Chihuahuas named Lacey and Buttercup.

Shreffler didn’t spend time rehashing what’s been happening in the district; rather, he wove a strategy for how to bring peace and calm.

He wasn’t alone, as school board President Carolyn Gabric also wished the employees well on their return.

"Please trust the Board of Education," Gabric said. "As we embark on this unprecedented school year together, your dedication to our students and their families is truly inspiring. I wish you lots of luck in the school year. Stay healthy, safe and energized."

Hard feelings grew over the first few months of 2020, as the district voted to reopen Marlboro Elementary School and moved through the process to bring the building up to usable standards. District residents expressed concern over related expenditures, and then conducted a rally before an April 10 school board meeting at which the agenda listed action to "consider the employment/evaluation of the superintendent," along with the now-former district treasurer.

Knoll wasn’t fired, and the administration and board released a statement pledging to work together despite their differences. Knoll then left the district. District Treasurer Kathryn Brugger left a few weeks after Knoll.

But, Shreffler said Marlington is "good."

"We can do this," he said at a few points Sept. 3.

In one lengthy challenge, the new leader asked the district’s employees, at all levels, to help Marlington Local Schools move forward.

"Sometimes we don’t see ourselves as the world sees us, and that’s important to know," he said. "But sometimes, the world sees us as something that we’re not. And that’s important to know, too.

"And I think we have to work at making sure that both of those things don’t happen all the time. All of us are typecast, and our school districts are typecast in some ways. But, we want to make sure that the typecasting, the parts that are stretched out, the urban legend that has been growing about our school district probably aren’t really true — probably aren’t really true to the extent that goes around. It’s up to all of us to try to make sure that we’re not part of some self-fulfilling prophesy."

He pointed to efforts while leading Northwest Local Schools to lift a district that was in fiscal emergency when he arrived. When he retired, he said other Stark County school leaders said Northwest was one of the most financially sound in the county.

Shreffler said that when he was approached about the Marlington job, while working with the Stark County Educational Service Center, he found similar stories that might have caused concern.

"You know, Marlington, they’re on their way down, they’re not that good," he said. "That couldn’t be further from the truth."

At the close of the convocation, Shreffler pointed to small oars that staff members had received upon their arrival at the Chapel at Marlboro.

An extended metaphor from the former English teacher told those on hand that a boat’s crew must work together to get to its intended destination.

"I’m not here to hold the tiller. But I can’t change the direction of the sails without you," Shreffler said.

"You have to help me change the direction of the sails. Some of the sails are going in the right direction. But, as you know, we’ve got all these winds and storms blowing at us — COVID, public education challenges, and our own community challenges. We’ve got to work together. I’m not the type of person to hold the tiller. I’m just not. So you’ve got to come with me, and you’ve got to change the direction of the sails.

"We’re going to change things one step at a time. We’re going to heal any wounds that are out there. And we’re gonna focus on kids. We’re going to speak positively to the outside world and we’re going to be problem solvers on the inside."