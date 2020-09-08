CARES Act money is helping Jackson Township cover coronavirus related expenses on several departments.

JACKSON TWP. Trustees approved dividing more than $700,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act between different departments during Tuesday's meeting.

The largest amount will be used to install fencing around the new amphitheater in North Park. Trustees set aside $200,000 for the project.

So far the township has been allocated $703,718 in CARES Act funding. It's possible that more money — possibly $1.4 million — could come from bills pending in the Ohio Legislature.

CARES Act funds will cover hazard pay for firefighters and police officers because they have come in contact with people who had the virus. At one point earlier this year, Jackson firefighters had transferred more people with the virus to Aultman Hospital that any other area department, township officials said.

Trustees allocated $72,000 to cover hazard pay for the first department and $56,000 for the police department.

Trustees also approved using the funds for fixtures in several township buildings, laptops and tablets, portable sinks, sanitizing equipment, gloves, a skid loader and trailers, signs, bleachers and picnic tables.

The expenses all have ties to the coronavirus pandemic, said Randy Gonzalez, the township's fiscal officer. "It's things we ran into, that we would not have run into without COVID," Gonzalez said.

In other business, trustees approved a name, Jackson Amphitheater, and adopted a logo for the amphitheater in North Park.

Gonzalez noted that the township still is willing to sell naming rights for the facility. Trustees approved the current name because one was needed for rental agreements and other paperwork related to the facility.

Trustees also:

• Opened bids asphalt to pave the amphitheater parking lot. Bids cam from Barbicas Construction in Akron ($160,000), Chagrin Valley Paving in Chagrin Falls ($183,600), NorthStar Asphalt in Jackson Township ($184,980), and N.E.S. Corp. in Cleveland ($191,820).

• Accepted the retirement of Patrolman Stephen Cindea III, effective Oct. 2.

• Approved the conditional hiring Joseph Stamboiziouski as a part-time police officer.

• Paid bills totaling more than $1.81 million.

The trustees meet again on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m., with a work session or executive session beginning at 4 p.m.