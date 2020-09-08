Gov. Dewine has warned the long holiday weekend could reignite another surge in the virus.

Cases of the coronavirus rose by 778 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 131,336.

Monday’s caseload was less than the three-week average of 1,061, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Monday’s cases marked the second day in a row that cases fell below 1,000 per day. But Gov. Mike DeWine has said the reporting of cases, deaths and hospitalizations often lag over the weekend.

DeWine, who did not host a briefing on the virus Monday, has warned the long holiday weekend could ignite another surge in virus cases if Ohioans traveled and gathered more. Increased travel and activities for the Fourth of July likely caused a spike in cases that month, the governor said.

It may be weeks before cases climb if they do so as a result of Labor Day activities, as experts believe some people infected with COVID-19 don’t show symptoms for 14 days.

More than 2.41 million COVID-19 tests have been administered across Ohio since the pandemic began in March.

The average positive test rate for Ohioans over the previous seven days rose to 4.5% Saturday, the most recent day for which data is available, according to the state health department. The average seven-day positive rate was 4.4% on Friday.

Another 17 Ohioans were reported to have died of COVID-19 as of Monday, which is less than a three-week average of 21 new deaths reported per day. So far, 4,276 Ohioans have died of the virus, according to the state.

An additional 46 people were hospitalized across the state as of Monday. That’s lower than the three-week average of 75 new hospitalizations reported per day, state data shows.

Admissions to intensive care units rose by one on Monday, which is less than the three-week average of 12 new ICU admissions a day. On Monday, 686 Ohioans remained hospitalized with COVID-19, including 244 in ICUs and 135 on ventilators, according to the state health department.

Franklin County remains one of the state’s hardest hit counties. As of Labor Day, Franklin County had recorded 23,295 cases and 567 deaths, state data shows.

Cuyahoga County has the most deaths at 603 and the second-highest number of cases at 16,317. Hamilton County has the third-highest number of cases with 11,753 while Lucas County has the third most deaths with 348, according to the state.

