Gov. Mike DeWine said he plans to get a COVID-19 vaccination when one is available following a weekend of debate about the safety of those already in the works.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, said last weekend that they would want to hear from doctors, not just President Donald Trump, before receiving a vaccine. Their comments led Trump to accuse his election rivals of spreading misinformation and fear.

DeWine followed the news over the weekend and said politics needs to be taken out of the vaccine search.

"I think we should look to our scientists and our doctors and let them do what they do ... I think that is very, very important," DeWine said. "People will make their own judgment on that. ...They’re going to decide whether it’s safe or not."

DeWine also spent some of his Tuesday COVID-19 briefing talking about a rumor he said spread online in recent days.

The rumor was that the state was setting up "camps" where the Ohio Department of Health and the Federal Emergency Management Agency would force people diagnosed with the virus to quarantine against their will. DeWine called the theory "ridiculous" and "garbage" and said he received several calls about it over the weekend.

The rumor stems from an August health order that renewed a funding measure established earlier this year to provide shelter for people who cannot safely isolate in their own homes if they test positive for COVID-19.

The order, DeWine said, has rarely been used in Ohio.

But, the governor said, it could be used by a medical worker or a first responder who tests positive and lives with someone who is more at risk for the virus. That person would then be reimbursed by FEMA to get a hotel room or find another place to stay temporarily.

"I am aware there are rumors on the internet that incorrectly claim these orders allow children to be separated from their parents without permission," DeWine said. "There is no truth to the rumors at all. Families will not be separated."

The governor also gave a brief update on the virus in prisons Tuesday.

At the start of the pandemic, the governor pushed for some inmates to be released so long as they were not repeat offenders and also met a number of other criteria. As of Tuesday, DeWine said, 44,600 people were confined in state prisons, marking the lowest prison population in Ohio since 2005.

Seventeen state prisons were free of COVID-19 as of Tuesday while 247 inmates still had the disease at 11 facilities, the governor said.

Another 656 Ohioans were diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Tuesday’s caseload was below the three-week average of 1,051 new cases per day. DeWine and others have said the reporting of cases, deaths and hospitalizations often lags following the weekend.