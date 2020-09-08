Of the nearly 800,000 Ohioan who have been paid regular unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic in March, about 6% of have been alerted to being overpaid, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Marissa Mastri, who temporarily lost her job when Gov. Mike DeWine closed dine-in restaurants this spring, received $8,200 from a federally funded coronavirus pandemic program to help those who don't typically qualify.

But the 23-year-old Dayton resident said she now has to repay $2,600 to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services because it says she was overpaid.

"At this point, I just wish I never did it in the first place," Mastri said, referring to applying for unemployment relief from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. "It’s very frustrating. I just totally don’t understand how this big of a screw-up happened."

"In most cases, overpayments are the result of claimants not reporting or underreporting earnings during the week claimed," Crow said in an email. "A smaller subset are the result of unintentional errors made by agency staff with the influx of claims. We are not requiring repayment in those instances."

As of Sept. 3, there have been a total of 1,398,178 traditional unemployment applications filed through ODJFS, agency spokesman Tom Betti said in an email.

Of those claims, 872,625 have been approved and 422,246 have been denied, Betti said. Another 25,946 have been withdrawn and 77,361 are pending.

ODJFS experienced a 2,081% increase in initial claims in March 2020 as compared with March 2019 and a 2,013% increase in April 2020 over the same time last year, Betti said.

There also have been 870,215 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed from May 11 through Sept. 1, Betti said.

In August, ODJFS put a hold on 279,000 PUA claims for suspicious fraud activity in August, Betti said.

Mastri’s employer, Another Broken Egg Cafe in Beavercreek, near Dayton, shut down on March 15, per the governor’s order closing dine-in restaurants. She filed for unemployment two days later, but Mastri said she didn’t qualify due to her income.

To qualify for unemployment, Ohioans need to have earned an average weekly wage (before taxes or other deductions) of at least $269 a week during 20 weeks of employment. Mastri said she doesn’t always earn that much a week working as a waitress.

So she applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), one of three new federal unemployment programs created under the CARES Act. PUA was designed as a catch-all to provide benefits to people traditionally ineligible for unemployment, Crow said.

The minimum benefit is $189 a week, but people can provide tax documentation showing that they should receive more, Crow said.

Mastri sent in her tax documents and said she received $480 a week. She was paid PUA benefits for nine weeks, starting March 21. She then got her job back at the restaurant and started working again on May 21.

Mastri, who is also a nursing student at Good Samaritan College of Nursing in Cincinnati, said she received her benefits all at once on June 1.

But it wasn’t until July 17 that Mastri said she discovered through online correspondence with ODJFS that she had been overpaid.

She said she was horrified and called the unemployment office to find out how the overpayment occurred.

Mastri said she was told on July 17 that she would receive information from ODJFS explaining how to pay back the $2,600 overpayment, but more than a month later hasn’t heard anything.

"They said they were so rushed in the beginning that they didn’t even really pay attention to people’s income or tax paperwork but they just kind of sent money out," Mastri said the ODJFS worker told her over the phone in explaining the overpayment.

Betti would not comment on Mastri’s case.

Ohioans who receive overpayment notices can pay online by bank draft or credit, as well as by mail, Crow said.

If people think they received an overpayment notice in error, they have 21 days to file an appeal, he said.

If someone does not pay back the overpayment, any future benefits could be offset and collection methods could be used against that person, Crow said.

"Even with our fiscal stewardship and program integrity interests, our overarching goal is to err on the side of Ohioans who need assistance during the pandemic," Crow said.

