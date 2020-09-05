Construction is expected to be complete in the spring.

LAKE TWP. Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2952 Edison St. NW, recently broke ground on a long-awaited education wing of the parish.

Members of the parish planning committee were joined by representatives of Braun & Steidl, architects and Fred Olivieri Construction in celebrating the groundbreaking.

Through the generous support of the parish community, the fund-raising goal was overmatched.

Several unique challenges were met and overcome, many due to the need to meld the new addition with the original wood structure (current administrative offices) and the existing church and social hall.

The new structure will include four meeting/classrooms and a 20-foot extension of the existing social hall. It will bring the total number of meeting/classrooms to six.

Construction is expected to be complete in the spring.

The parish, which began in 1977 as a mission affiliated with St. Paul parish in North Canton, rapidly grew into a stand-alone parish in 1979, occupying a renovated youth club building.

The current church building was dedicated in 1986.

Holy Spirit serves the Uniontown-Hartville community.