Early voting for the 2020 general election is just a month away.

The Beacon Journal spoke with Akron Votes organizers and Lance Reed, executive director of the Summit County Board of Elections, to find out what local residents need to know and do to guarantee their participation.

Q: Who is eligible to vote?

A: Eligibility requirements include being 18 or older on Nov. 3, U.S. citizenship and Ohio residency for at least 30 days prior to Nov. 3.

Those who are incarcerated with a felony conviction on election day will be barred from voting. Other disqualifying factors include permanent disqualification due to violation of election laws or having been deemed incompetent to vote by a probate court.

Q: How can I register to vote?

A: Ohioans have until 9 p.m. Oct. 5 to register to vote. Summit County residents can register to vote in person at the Summit County Board of Elections, 470 Grant St., Akron, or fill out and submit a form online through the Ohio Secretary of State website.

Voters can also download and fill out a hard-copy voter registration and information update form and mail or hand-deliver it to the Summit County Board of Elections. Hard-copy submissions must include an original signature — digital signatures will not count.

Summit County residents who need to update their address can do so through the secretary of state’s website.

After submitting their voter registration forms, voters should check their registration online through the secretary of state’s website.

Reed is urging Summit County residents to register and update their information as soon as possible, well ahead of the Oct. 5 deadline.

"The biggest thing I would emphasize … is if you’re not registered to vote, if you’ve changed your address, if you’ve changed your name —if anything has changed at all — fill out a voter registration form," he said. "Get that done as soon as possible, just because it will make sure our voter rolls are as clean as possible without any issues."

For more information on how to register, see www.summitcountyboe.com/voters/.

Q: How can I access and submit my absentee ballot application?

A: Once registered, voters can request an absentee ballot application in person or online through the Summit County Board of Elections website. They must fill out and hand-deliver or mail their absentee ballot applications to the board.

Absentee voters can track their ballots at voteohio.gov/track.

The Secretary of State’s Office recently started sending out absentee ballot application forms to Summit County residents. However, people who register to vote between Labor Day and Oct. 5 may need to secure one on their own.

Those who registered before Labor Day but do not receive absentee ballot applications from the secretary of state should check that their registration forms were processed, NAACP President and Akron Votes organizer Judi Hill cautioned.

"If people don’t get an absentee ballot application (from the secretary of state), they have not registered. They need to check their name on the rolls or re-register. It’s that simple. And when they re-register, they can also request an absentee ballot application at the same time," Hill said.

While the official deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 31, Akron Votes is encouraging voters to request their absentee ballots no later than Oct. 15.

Similarly, advocates are urging voters to postmark their absentee ballots by Oct. 27 instead of the official deadline of Nov. 2 to ensure that potential delays by the U.S. Postal Service do not discount their participation.

Q: Can I vote early in person?

A: Yes. Ohio offers a robust early voting option, and advocates highly recommend that residents take advantage of it during the general election.

Registered voters can vote at Summit County’s early voting center, located at 500 Grant St., beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 6. The early-voting period spans 28 days and ends Nov. 2.

Q: Can I vote if I am homeless?

A: Yes, even if you do not have an address, you can still register to vote and cast a ballot.

Reed said that homeless people can register in person at the Summit County Board of Elections, at a library or at any other government building that has voter registration forms.

"They can fill one out and it will traditionally work its way back to us. They can leave it at the library and the library will bring those voter registration forms to us," he said.

If a homeless person does not have an address at a shelter, they can designate a street intersection as their address on their registration form. The board of elections will use that intersection to assign them to a voting precinct, Reed said.

Reed is encouraging homeless people to vote in person either at their polling precinct on election day or at Summit County’s early voting center — unless they can receive mail at a shelter or elsewhere and receive and submit absentee ballots that way.

Q: Can I vote if I am a felon or in jail awaiting trial?

A: Ohioans who are not incarcerated on Nov. 3 are eligible to vote, even if they have a felony conviction, as long as they re-register.

Similarly, anyone who is jailed and awaiting trial in the Summit County Jail can register to vote, provided they are county residents.

Last year, E.J. Brinson of the Summit County Think Tank Coalition and Summit County Clerk of Courts Sandra Kurt led efforts at the county jail to register pretrial detainees to vote. Due to COVID-19 precautions and constraints, however, Kurt and Brinson are not registering detainees for the upcoming election. Kurt also is on the ballot this year.

"Inmates are able to request an absentee ballot and/or and application to our Inmate Services Department. We then provide the forms to the inmate and mail it out when it is complete," Inspector Bill Holland of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an email.

Q: Is it safe for to vote in person at my precinct?

A: Secretary of State Frank LaRose has issued directives to ensure that polling locations follow COVID-19 health precautions. Despite this, advocates and elected officials are predicting high numbers of absentee votes.

On Aug. 31, Reed told the Beacon Journal that the Summit County Board of Elections had already received about 53,000 mail-in absentee ballot requests.

He added that the Summit County Board of Elections has been working hard to ensure that it has the supplies and gear necessary to protect both voters and precinct election officials at the early voting center and the board’s office.

Ohio residents are required to wear facial coverings in public at all times, including at polling precincts, in accordance with a statewide mandate.

LaRose said that people who do not wear masks will not be turned away from precincts, but he urged everyone to observe the mandate. People who show up without a mask will be offered one. Those who still refuse to wear a mask will be asked to vote curbside.

"Walking into a polling place without a mask is rude," LaRose said.

Q: Can I drop off my absentee ballot application or absentee ballot at a secure drop-box?

A: Yes, the Summit County Board of Elections has a single, secure drop box located outside of its facility.

Residents can drop off absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots at the drop-box 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The drop-box is subject to 24-hour surveillance, and voters should feel secure in their decision to use it, LaRose said.

Q: How can I get involved in supporting voters in Summit County?

A: Akron Votes, a still-growing coalition of local advocacy organizations, has been leading voter registration and voter education efforts in Summit County. It is accepting new partner organizations and volunteers for their ongoing phone banks, among other programs. For more information, visit 2020akronvotes.wordpress.com.

The Summit County Board of Elections also is seeking paid poll workers. For more information on how to become a precinct election official, visit https://tinyurl.com/yyfpqprp or call 330-643-5200.

Seyma Bayram is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Learn more at reportforamerica.org. Contact her at sbayram@gannett.com or 330-996-3327 or on Twitter @SeymaBayram0.