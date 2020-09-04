



JACKSON TWP. Stark State College recently announced a new partnership with the United States Navy to provide educational services and will help launch the newly formed U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC).

The $147-million contract will educate enlisted sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen in a variety of programs in engineering technology, information technology, health sciences, environmental technology, cybersecurity, communications technology/information systems, management science, data analytics and more.

"Stark State College is proud and honored to be selected as a partner institution to the U.S. Navy Community College," said Stark State President Para M. Jones, Ph.D. "Our high-quality applied technology programs, university transfer and online teaching and learning capabilities align with USNCC goals. We are one of 119 colleges who will deliver online classes to the enlisted men and women in the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard."

She added that the official launch will begin in October with a pilot group of 300 to 600 students and the program should grow in enrollment with each year. The students will enroll with the USNCC while Stark State, along with the other selected schools, will deliver the curriculum and courses.

USNCC will offer transferable and recognized associate degrees and certificates as a fully accredited institution and students who wish to continue on for a bachelor’s degree can do so via a partnership between Stark State and Cleveland State University.

"The idea is to create the USNCC by using the already established network of online courses. The enlisted individuals can earn college credit while engaged in their military training. Military training has always been similar to technical education. This process aligns the college credit they can earn while they are still serving," Jones said.

Stark State College has been an e-learning provider for more than 20 years and was recently named among the top 50 community colleges in the nation for online education by College Consensus.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for enlisted men and women and it’s a way to have a more technically proficient military," Jones said. "We are very excited to be involved. It’s another way for Stark State to serve students. This is one of our strengths with 20 years of online learning experience. Plus, we have worked with many companies and organization to help align currriculm to meet the needs of business and industry. It’s an expertise that makes us uniquely qualified to work with the USNCC."

Stark State officers 230 majors, options, one-year certificates and career enhancement certificates. As of the fall of 2019, enrollment was 11,833. Plus, there are approximately 4,000 students enrolled in non-credit continuing education and contract training programs.

According to www.usmcu.edu, The United States Naval Community College (USNCC) was introduced to support enlisted Sailors and Marines in achieving professional Certificates and Associate's degrees that will enhance operational readiness and improve warfighting capabilities, while putting Sailors and Marines on a path to lifelong learning.