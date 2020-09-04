It’s now ringed with barbed wire after being vandalized twice in a month.

MINERVA Drive a mile south of the village on state Route 183, past the sign for Pekin but not all the way to Malvern, and you’ll pass the rock that has folks talking in these parts.

It’s a boulder — about 5-feet high and twice as long — painted red, white and blue with the slogan "Trump 2020."

In this divisive election year, the political message doesn’t stand out in rural northern Carroll County.

For years, the same rock carried the slogan "Trump 2016." And a farm-supply business next to the property with the rock flies a Trump flag.

But the boulder also is ringed by a barbed-wire fence topped with no trespassing signs and watched over by cameras — and that catches the eye of passing motorists.

Nikki McCarty, who owns the land where the boulder sits, said someone vandalized it twice last month.

"It’s destruction of private property and it’s a damned shame," she said.

On Aug. 4, someone painted a peace sign, "BLM, "LGBTQ+" and other phrases on the rock, McCarty said. She and her husband were going out of town, and by the time they returned, someone, McCarty doesn’t know who, had removed the graffiti.

A couple of weeks later, on Aug. 22, someone painted "Biden 2020" on the rock in support of Joe Biden, the Democrat challenging President Donald Trump’s re-election bid.

McCarty and her family made the rock Trump again.

"We put a fence up, just to send them a message: Private property. It’s posted," she said. "We’re not going to stand for that. They’re going to be on camera if they do it again."

The boulder’s seeming swings in allegiance, and the security measures, have prompted questions from neighbors, said McCarty, who works next door at her family’s business, Straight A’s Ranch Supply.

"We have people come in about every day and say, ‘What’s going on with the rock out there?’" she said.

Some neighbors have even offered to guard it, she said.

"It will be OK," she tells them, but she said the vandalism was disturbing.

She has the right to say what she wants on her own property, she said: "If my neighbor next door had a sign that said, ‘Biden’, I’d not like it, but I wouldn’t take it down."

