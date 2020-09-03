



COVENTRY TWP. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to Portage Lakes Drive in Coventry Township around 6:45 p.m. Sept. 2 in regard to a road rage incident in which shots were fired at a vehicle.

Accoriding to reports, 28-year-old Joseph S. Mitchner, of Akron, assaulted a 27-year-old female in the parking lot of Picks at PLX in Coventry Township.

Mitchner reportedly fled the parking lot in his SUV and nearly struck a Ford Escape on Portage Lakes Drive. Mitchner began honking at the driver of the Ford Escape and he fired at least two rounds from a handgun at the vehicle. The driver of the Ford Escape pulled over and Mitchner fled the area. No bullets struck the vehicle or any of the occupants. Two of the occupants of the Ford Escape were treated and released by the Coventry Fire Department.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Mitchner for thre counts of felonious assault.

The incident remains under investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau. Further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mitchner should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.