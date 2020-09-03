



LAKEMORE Village Councilman Jon Strittmatter spoke during the Aug. 17 meeting about the health of Springfield Lake. He said there are ways the residents can help with the lake posted on the village website.

Strittmatter said the he and Fiscal Officer Tracy Fast were present during the last set of tests taken at the lake. He said that the tests were focused on the point in Lakemore where there were 30 or more ducts.The person testing waded out to the area at the ducts and took the samples.

Strittmatter suggested to test a couple of places on the north side of the lake. He said that while Lakemore has been taking the blame for toxins due to sewage being pumped into the lake, the test results from Canton Road area – on the opposite side of the lake – tested four times higher for E.coli than Lakemore’s drain pipe.

"They are focusing at the point close to our pump house," Strittmatter said. "They need to realize that there is more than one inlet into the lake. Standing at the point, you can see at least three other storm water inlets and if they are going to test, they need to test all of them not just focus on one.

"The same with Springfield. We saw at least five or six inlets lakeside in Springfield that flow water into the lake. It is not just Lakemore that has storm run off into the lake.

Strittmatter said he found it "very interesting" that the only place they were testing was in front of the Lakemore drainpipe at the point and after taking the test on Springfield side, those numbers were much higher.

Strittmatter said it was a wet weather sampling during a rainstorm on Aug. 11. This was the only time that Lakemore participated in the sampling despite, he said, an agreement between the township and village to test together.

The test results from Springfield, Strittmatter said, are to be published to the township’s website.

Other business:

• Village Council approved a resolution during the Aug. 17 meeting for Mayor Rich Cole to accept bids and enter into contracts for the Sanitarium/Akers Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) project to resurface Sanitarium Road.

• Cole also thanked Village Administrator Tracy Fast and council members as the village has had new guard rails set in place and several streets were redone.

• Cole said the biggest thanks goes to the voters who, two Novembers ago, approved a 0.25-mill increase in taxes that allowed the village to do the improvements and will allow for future improvements.

"There is a lot more to come," Cole said.

• Cole thanked Nancy Rodrigues and all the people with Springfield Cares for another successful and generous backpack and school supply giveaway.

"It was a lot different then years past," Cole said. "I want to commend everyone with their compliance of the governor’s and Summit County Health Department’s protocols for safety and security. Masks were worn and social distancing was complied with."

• Council accepted the resignation of Ryan Tompkins from the Department of Public Services (DOPS) and approved hire of Shawn McNulty for a full-time laborer with the DOPS earing $15.60 an hour.

• Council heard the second read of a resolution to enter into a software agreement with Government Accounting Solutions. A first read of a Memorandum of Understanding with the County of Summit Animal Control Services and to endorse Akron Zoo’s levy renewal and levy increase.

Announcement:

• The Lakemore Food Pantry is the last Wednesday of each month.

The next regular council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 8.