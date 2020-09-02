Facebook



Class of 1965 to meet



The Ladies of the Class of 1965 will meet Friday, Sept. 4 for their monthly luncheon at Annie K’s at noon.



No cancer support group meeting



The Three C Cancer Support group will not meet in September.



Township meeting set



The Somerset Township Trustees will have its September monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Somerset Township garage. Public is invited.



Harrison Coal meeting set



Harrison Coal and Reclamation Historical Park will meet Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m., located at Ohio 519 between US 22 and New Athens (5 miles East of US 22 or just over 1 mile west of New Athens). Bring a chair!



Mansion closed but open by appointment



The Belmont County Victorian Mansion remains closed during the Covid-19 Pandemic. However, it is open by appointment only; masks and social distancing required. Call 740-425-1457, 740-425-2228 or 740-695-0766 for information.



Rubberneck Tour canceled



Belmont County Rubberneck Tour set for Sunday, Oct. 11 has been canceled. For questions or concerns, call 740-695-4359.



Concerned residents’ meetings suspended



The Concerned Barnesville Area Residents (CBAR) will suspend their monthly meetings until further notice.



Run postponed



Barnesville Rotary Lake 5K has been postponed until March 2021.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



2020 Chamber meeting dates and locations announced



The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 meeting dates and locations: Sept. 9 at noon, Sulek and Dutton in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Oct. 14 at noon in the Steele Insurance in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Nov. 11 on noon, Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m., Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St. For information, call 740-425-4300, email bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com, or visit www.barnesvilleohiochamber.com.



2020 Chamber events announced



The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 calendar of events: Dec. 3, Lighting of the Village Christmas Tree; and Dec. 5, Christmas Market and Lighted Christmas Parade. For information, call 740-425-4300, email bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com, or visit www.barnesvilleohiochamber.com.