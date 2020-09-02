Sept. 4

• In-person Lunchtime Yoga resumes at the Massillon Museum from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Leslie Schneider will lead a weekly yoga session on the Massillon Museum lawn to help participants relax and refocus. All ages and levels are welcome. In case of rain or cold weather, the class will move inside MassMu. Students must bring their own mats. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks will be required if the class moves indoors.The cost is $6 per class or $15 per three-class bundle. To register, call Stephanie Toole at 330-833-4061, ext. 104. Stop by the Museum or visit massillonmuseum.org.

• MAPS (Military Aviation Preservation Society) Air Museum is holding a Swiss Steak Dinner Fundraiser to benefit their non-profit organization from 7 to10 p.m.. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per ticket. There is a limit of 300 tickets being sold on-line only at https://www.eventbrite.com. Enjoy eating dinner surrounded by aircraft, a glider, and the gondola of a Goodyear Blimp and listening to the wonderful music of LaFlavour. Prepackaged snacks, pop, and water will also be available. No other food or drink may be brought in. MAPS will be following the Mandatory State and Summit County Requirements for the COVID-19 Pandemic. The museum is on the west side of the Akron Canton Airport at 2260 International Pkwy. Contact MAPS at www.mapsairmuseum.org or call 330-896-6332 for information.

Sept. 5

• An at-home version of the Massillon Museum’s next "Do the Mu!" workshop will feature "Three-Panel Autobiographical Comic Strip and Comic Basics" with instructor Alex Strader. His virtual demonstration will be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Work alongside Strader to create a short, three-panel comic strip based on an event in your life, with some traditional comic knowledge and trivia in between. The museum is now open during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. A visit is always free. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

• Enjoy a Saturday night unplugged in Umbrella Alley from 7 to 9 p.m. Main Street Louisville will have live musicians, live artists demonstraions in the alley and food vendors. The Ahh Gallery and Louisville-Nimishillen Historical Society will be open for viewing and Umbrella Alley apparel will be available for sale. The event will be held every Saturday in September. For more information about the event email Katy Russell at krussell@artsinstark.com or visit www.artsinstark.com.

Sept. 9

• Silhouettes:Your Face. A History in Profile is being presented by National First Ladies Library, an online event. Silhouette artist, Lauren Muney presents a brief history of silhouette portraits. Sihouettes were a portrait that was affordable before photography was invented. The online event will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Admission for the event which includes a handmade silhouette is available at www.eventbrite.com.

Sept. 10

• Sit back and listen to the music with the Friends of Stark Parks’ virtual fundraiser, Rockin’ & Rollin’ on the River! from 7 to 9 p.m. Log on to enjoy the sounds of Nick Bonner and Jeff Poulos while they transport you down the river without leaving your home. Guests will have the option to picnic on artisan cheese and charcuterie from Fromage Du Monde located in downtown Canton, and unique wines and beers provided by The Barrel Room. The evening will benefit Stark Parks Water Trail projects. Guests can choose to support this fundraiser and tune-in to the online concert for $25. This package choice provides a link to the video stream of the live music. Guests looking for food options can select a picnic package beginning at $75, which includes the online concert, accompanied by choice of wine or beer with artisan cheese and charcuterie for two. Once selected and paid for, food and beverage packages may be picked up on Wednesday, September 9 at the following locations: Fromage Du Monde in Canton, The Barrel Room in North Canton, or The Barrel Room in Canal Fulton. Raffle entry add-ons are available for purchase as well. Reserve your spot and select your concert and food/beverage package at StarkParks.com/Friends/Events.