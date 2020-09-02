ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Robert "Bob" Allen Lewis went to be with Jesus, Aug. 22, 2020. He was a treasured husband, Dad, "Pap." brother, and friend. He was the son of the late John I Lewis II and Louise G Lewis of Belmont.



Bob was born April 30, 1949. He graduated from Union Local High School and attended Bowling Green University. A truck-driver by trade, Bob was co-owner and vice president of Belmont Mills, now a fifth generation family business. He was a committed and active follower of Jesus Christ, attending East Richland Friends Church where he served on the short-term mission team, stewardship commission, and usher team. He served the community as volunteer fire-chief, firefighter and EMT, Republican committee member, UL football team chain crew, and general go-to guy if someone needed equipment, hauling, or a helping hand.



Surviving are his cherished wife and friend of 50+ years, Donna Pierce Lewis of Belmont; his daughter, Amy (Mike) Stewart of Belmont; his son, James (Cheryl) Lewis of Belmont. Bob was proud to be "Pap" to five grandchildren, Kyley Perkins, Bobby Stewart, Ally Stewart, Jaxson Lewis, and Jameson Lewis. Bob also took great joy in his three great-grandchildren, Gracelynn, Kashton and Riverlynn. He is also survived by his brother, J.I. (Carol) Lewis.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and facial coverings will be required during the memorial visitation and service at East Richland Friends Church on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Jerry Wenger officiating. Burial followed in Belmont Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Toothman Funeral Home in St. Clairsville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: East Richland Friends Church Mission Fund or Liza’s Place at Valley Hospice South.