



NEW FRANKLIN City Council voted to allow time to consider a possible dispatch change for its safety services.

Council heard a first read of an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into an agreement with the City of Green to create a regional council of governments for the purpose of sharing services and to create a shared public safety dispatch center.

Other action:

• Approved business included a resolution authorizing New Franklin to enter into an agreement with Motorola Solutions for the lease purchase of 13 mobile radios and 12 portable radios for the Police Department. Also approved was an ordinance replacing an earlier ordinance adopting regulations related to the registration of and solicitation by transient vendors operations within the city. The ordinance has been reviewed by attorneys.

• Mayor Paul Adamson spoke about the Tudor House and a proposal for others to manage it. More discussion will continue after more meetings have taken place.

• Adamson said the water project along Route 93 is creating interest for commercial development.

• The policy manual for the city is being finalized and will soon be completed.

• Offices in the city building are open and a mask must be worn upon entrance. Also completed is the audit and the staff in the finance department is back in the office.

• Under old business, it was reported that there is nothing new to report on the Kungle Road Bridge. Adamson said it may come down to filing litigation.

• There is not a specific date for the South Main Street paving project to begin.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Sept. 2.