CANTON A lot of things are different at this year’s installment of the Stark County Junior Fair.

The event is closed to the public. Participants and their guests have to wear masks.

There’s no midway, demolition derby or cheesesteaks; and there’s a 10 p.m. curfew.

The 2020 version kicked off Tuesday under the restrictions set out by Gov. Mike DeWine allowing junior fairs across the state to go on despite the threat of COVID-19.

"It’s a no-win situation," said Dale Klick, president of the Stark County Agricultural Society. "We are just doing our best and we continue to do our due diligence like we promised."

Despite the restrictions and the rules, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, he said. Junior Fair participants and their families are grateful the kids get to show off their hard work.

A different year

Like so many things in 2020, the fair is "quite a different event," said Jesse Huddleston, fair board treasurer.

Signs on fair buildings suggest people maintain social distancing of one cow, two lambs or four chickens between themselves and others.

Outside buildings, members of 4-H clubs from across the county were dressed in the finest and waiting to enter the ring with their animals. Masked family members huddled around waiting.

The dairy, swine market, steer, poultry, lamb, goat and rabbit shows and judging events will proceed as in past years.

Open classes were eliminated for a safer environment.

4-H projects such as sewing, woodworking and rocket building were completed but are not on display. This year, the projects will be judged at a different time and celebrated in smaller events this fall, Huddleston explained.

More than 600 youth between the age of 9 to 19 are exhibiting animals during the six-day event. The fair typically runs seven days, but this year’s final day - Labor Day - was eliminated, Klick said.

Each participant got six wristbands so family members can attend.

Klick said the majority of people are wearing masks. The organization nearly tripled the hand sanitizing stations and have them in a more concentrated area, he said.

Folks are allowed to camp, but there is a 10 p.m. curfew, outlined in governor’s orders regarding camping. A limited number of food vendors are on hand.

Sara Hill’s daughters - Reinna Hill, 10, and Pamela Parsons, 16 - are showing dairy feeders and hogs. Both Tuslaw students, the girls are part of the Krazy Kritters 4-H Club in Canal Fulton.

"Only families can be here and that takes the community feeling out of it," Sara Hill said. "At least they get to show off all their hard work. They started in the freezing January weather bottle feeding the cows."

The late-night fun activities scheduled for participants such as a square dance and scavenger hunt also have been canceled.

Parsons said it is difficult to take care of her animals with the face coverings in place, but it’s the rule. Under the governor’s order, participants are allowed to remove their face coverings when showing an animal in the arena.

Jackson Township mom Julie Eldridge is OK with the scaled-back event schedule.

Before DeWine announced his plans for the fairs across the state, Eldridge was concerned for three daughters - Sarah, 13, and twins Katie and Emily, 9.

"The thought of the (large) fair made me uncomfortable," she said. "We are just really happy to be here."

The students at Strausser Elementary School and Jackson Middle schools have been participating in 4-H for three years, but this was the first time they brought animals to the event.

Their mom said it has been a great experience watching them care for their chickens and gain responsibility despite the changing climate due to the virus.

Garrett Dickerhoof remained calm as he waited for his chance to show off his dairy feeder, Axe.

The changes didn’t seem to bother the Louisville sixth-grader.

"It’s only the first day and I am not too sure what’s different other than wearing masks," he said. "We’ll have to wait and see."

Livestock auctions will be conducted online from Wednesday through Friday.

Guests can pre-register, by visiting JuniorFairAuctions.com and scrolling down to Stark County events. Visitors can find photographs of the 4-H participants with their available animals.

