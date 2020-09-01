



JACKSON TWP. Township trustees set aside time during their Aug. 25 regular meeting to open bids for the sale of township-owned real estate at 5941 Portage Street.

No bids, however, were submitted at the time of the meeting.

The land is a 1.39 acre piece of land at the corner of Portage Street Northwest and Lake O’ Springs Avenue Northwest. The township purchased the property in 2000 as additional road right-of-way for the Portage Widening Project.

In other actions, trustees:

• Canceled the Safety Center Open House and the Haunted Hayride events due to COVID 19 safety guidelines.

• Accepted a $1,000 donation from Jackson Fastpitch Association to the Park Division.

• Appointed John Porter and Nicholas Bain as full-time Park Crew Leaders effective Aug. 25 at $16 an hour contingent upon completion of drug testing.

• Paid bills in the amount of just more than $1 million.

• Held a public hearing about a nuisance violation at 7994 Cambridge St. NE in Jackson township. Zoning Inspector Joni Poindexter said many of the items have been cleaned up and removed. The owner of the property addressed the board and said she is doing the work herself and it is taking some time. Trustees said it looks like progress has been made and asked Poindexter to meet with the property owner on how to clean up and organize the property. They voted to continue with the public hearing at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 22.

• Accepted several donations to the Police Department, including 192 Dunkin Donuts $5 gift cards from Harold Ziegler; $100 from the Church of the Lakes; and $100 from William and Anna Lanham.

Police Chief Mark Brink said he appreciated the public’s support and the board accepted additional donations to the Police Department from the Echo Lake Homeowners Association.