



GREEN Those who made down payments on city facilities for gatherings this summer will be getting their money back as part of a $1.4 million budget appropriation to cover expenditures primarily associated with COVID-19 related activities.

Green City Council approved the appropriations at its Aug. 25 regular meeting. Green Finance Director Steven Schmidt explained that the vast majority of the appropriations, $1.2 million worth, are COVID-19 relief fund monies from both the federal government and Summit County to cover salaries and benefits of employees and contracted services related to the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Other appropriations include various street repair and construction project costs and $11,000 in refunds of rental down payments on city facilities closed during the pandemic.

Other actions

• Council also approved the sale by online auction of city vehicles and equipment no longer needed by the city, and renewed the city’s animal control contract with Summit County at the Aug. 25 meeting.