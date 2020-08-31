Alliance City Schools and YWCA Canton are two of the 34 organizations across Ohio to be chosen.

Stark County has been awarded nearly $1 million in grant funding from the Ohio Department of Education to improve the language and literacy development of children in our community.

Congratulations to the many businesses in our community that were voted Canton Repository’s 2020 Best of the Best winners. Stark County has much to be proud of – everything from education and dining to attractions and services!

More affordable housing is coming to downtown Canton, with a $14.5 million makeover planned for the high-rise McKinley Park Apartments in the fall of 2021.

Stark Community Foundation is the community’s trusted partner in giving for over 800 individuals, families, businesses and organizations that have created charitable funds to impact the lives of others through the most effective philanthropy possible. Ranked in the top 10 percent of community foundations in the United States today, Stark Community Foundation is committed to serving donor needs and strategically addressing local issues. The Foundation and its family of donors have granted $185 million to nonprofits since 1963. Learn how you can simplify your giving and amplify your impact through our Center for Partners in Philanthropy at www.starkcf.org.