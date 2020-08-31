The commercial district of the village of Kilbourne has remained mostly dormant for decades. Now, a local group has bought 10 buildings in Kilbourne to bring new businesses to the area but still maintain its history and quaintness.

Driving down state Route 521 in Delaware County, passersby might miss the sleepy village of Kilbourne.

But some nearby neighbors are hoping to change that.

By the end of next year, people passing through might find a farm-to-table restaurant at which to stop. Or a gourmet coffee shop, or a store that sells crafts, or a renovated cottage for overnight rental.

And if Josh Scheutzow has any say – he’s one of four partners involved in the Kilbourne Project – someone will sell frozen treats in what used to be the village’s commercial district, which has remained mostly dormant for decades.

“This would make a good ice cream shop,” said Scheutzow, pointing to one of the 10 buildings the partners have purchased in the area.

With a laugh, partner Nate Hatfield replied, “He says that for everything.”

Whether or not an ice cream business eventually moves into one of the rundown structures will remain unknown for a little while, but the idea is part of the lofty plan behind the Kilbourne Project.

“Our vision is to have a quaint, rural, walkable community area that people could visit on the weekends or in the evenings -- but all of it will be sustained by the town,” said Scheutzow, 33, who along with his partners lives 1 1/2 miles east of Kilbourne.

Some might say they’re bringing life back to life to the village, which rests at the northern end of Alum Creek State Park and has a population of 139, according to the Census Bureau.

Jan Maroscher, 58, takes offense to that analogy, but not the mission behind the Kilbourne project.

“To those who live here, it’s not dead,” she said.

“We’re a vibrant, close-knit community that happens to have some crappy buildings,” said Maroscher, who lives on Main Street with her husband, Mark. “From the outside it looks dead. It does, physically, need revitalized.”

The Maroschers are thankful the group taking on the Kilbourne Project is made up of passionate locals with big dreams, not out-of-town buyers with plans for a Dollar General.

“We wanted to make sure they wanted to be neighbors and not developers,” Maroscher said.

***

Three of the men behind the Kilbourne Project -- Hatfield, Garrett Gandee and Aaron Heydinger, all 41 -- are friends and Ohio University graduates who co-own civil and environmental engineering firms. In 2016, they bought land together on the outskirts of Kilbourne to build homes there.

Early on, Gandee said the nearby village fascinated him.

About 3,500 vehicles pass through Kilbourne each day, he said, but most of the buildings were vacant except for a small, dingy convenience store. Vines covered large portions of some abandoned structures while old car engines, broken boats and a motor home with a fallen tree on it littered surrounding property.

“There was always such a lack of infrastructure here,” Gandee said. “It would be quite a feat of engineering to fix up.”

That interested the three engineers, who know how to plan septic systems, manage traffic flow and parking and navigate government red tape for the necessary permits and zoning appeals.

But they needed a creative mind to help foster community around that upgraded infrastructure.

That’s when Scheutzow, his family and his carpentry business, A Carpenter’s Son, moved across the street from them in summer 2018.

“He’s a dreamer,” Hatfield said.

Later that summer, a contiguous block of four buildings came up for auction.

They knew they needed to acquire more than one building, as it wouldn’t be worth it financially to fix infrastructure issues for just one building. So the group jumped at the chance, pooling their personal money together for the purchase.

They later bought the convenience store, which so far is the only building they’ve renovated, and reopened it under the name Kilbourne Market, complete with an outdoor patio and a bar that sells pizza. They’ve since acquired the “Ohio House,” which used to be an inn, several residential properties and Scott’s Garage, a car shop last used in the 1970s.

Scheutzow plans to move his carpentry business into the garage in a few months.

His partners’ engineering firm eventually will occupy the large green inn building on Main Street.

***

Delaware County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, and investors are gobbling up land quickly, Scheutzow said.

With Kilbourne’s proximity to U.S. 36 and Interstate 71, the group wanted to ensure that didn’t happen there, too.

“We’re fighting rural gentrification,” Scheutzow said, noting that a Target is being built four miles away.

Bob Lamb, economic development director for Delaware County, said he felt the group’s passion right away, both in the meticulous nature in how they approach development and their desire to do right by Kilbourne residents.

“This is truly a labor of love,” Lamb said. “When you start looking at the financial return with the work needed, it might discourage a regular investor or a standard developer.”

Indeed, after the group leveraged their personal savings and everything they own to buy 15 parcels in the village, the families struggled to secure traditional funding for renovations until a banker from Bucyrus visited the town, fell in love with it and offered them a loan.

The Kilbourne Project also has been working with the county on grants.

In the meantime, the team has been busy cleaning up the properties over the past year. They’ve filled an estimated 20 dumpsters with debris while uncovering decades worth of history and artifacts (old signs, a wagon and a 1960 Corvair), which they’re repurposing.

The partners also have worked with the county to rezone the area as a commercial district and partnered with a Columbus landscape architect firm, Implement Studio, that specializes in working with historic structures.

Still, with the buildings in such bad shape, the men said they often get asked why they don’t just bulldoze them and start over.

In a post on the project’s Instagram page, they wrote: “These old buildings have lived many lifetimes. The stories they tell … we can’t imagine taking them down. We are here to pay tribute, to restore, to preserve.”

It’s that attitude that eventually, after an “uphill battle,” won over the majority of residents.

***

Founded in 1836, Kilbourne sprung up around salt wells, said Paul Clay, the area’s unofficial historian.

Once the salt ran out, several families bought up property along Alum Creek, establishing the village. But when the railroads developed, they didn’t come through Kilbourne.

“Kilbourne and other villages kind of disappeared,” said Clay, who lives just south of the village center, “but amazingly enough farms and homes here were passed down generations and kept up for a while.”

As Delaware County grew around it, Kilbourne’s commercial district eventually faded away in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Though the abandoned buildings were an eyesore, residents still worried when they were bought by the unknown group of four.

“The rumor mill was swirling,” Gandee said. “People asked a lot of hard questions.”

Kilbourne is a place where everyone knows everyone, and they didn’t know the developers, said longtime resident Mona Rayburn, whose house is next to one of the barns the Kilbourne Project now owns.

But she said it didn’t take more than a few conversations with the guys for her and her husband, Brian, to realize that the group had good intentions.

“They want to maintain the historical nature and do it with the consideration of the residents,” she said. “They’re coming in with great ideas.”

Tahsha Harmon has been so thrilled with the already completed beautifications that “we started going to zoning meetings to support them.”

“Have you seen the store?” she asked of the Kilbourne Market. “You’ve got to see the new Kilbourne Market.”

***

Drinking Bud Lights on the patio outside the Kilbourne Market one recent Friday night, Jan and Mark Maroscher said hello to neighbors and talked about a live musical act the weekend before and the inaugural farmer’s market the owners held in the parking lot

“We didn’t want our way of life to change, but they’ve enhanced it,” Jan Maroscher said.

Added her husband: “They’ve integrated with us.”

Now, with infrastructure improvements mostly completed, the developers said renovations could go quickly depending on continued financing and prospective tenants.

Scheutzow hopes most of the properties will be up and running by early 2022. He wants to see Kilbourne become a destination for visitors from the nearby state park or for those who want to get out of the city for a day.

And he wants it to feel like home for residents already there.

“Who doesn’t want a place to hang out?” Scheutzow said. “We want to have a place where you can experience authentic community, even if you’re not from here.”

