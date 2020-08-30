The parents group representing Ohio State football players sent a letter Saturday morning to the Big Ten Conference protesting the decision to cancel the fall season and asking the league to reconsider..



"We believe the August 11th decision was made in haste," the Football Parents Association of Ohio State (FPAOS) said in the letter emailed to the Big Ten. "As we have continued to learn nationally about COVID-19, our understanding and protocols in dealing with this virus have also continued to evolve.



"In the best interests of our players, we strongly believe that the Big Ten should re-evaluate its decision. Additional time and consideration provided by deferring the decision would allow for more data to be analyzed and evaluated."



The letter said that more time would also allow players to safely prepare for the season.



"Football is a game of risk," the letter continued. "Our sons work extremely hard for the opportunity to play and fully understand the risks involved when they step on the field. Their personal decisions should be acknowledged and honored to give them the opportunity to compete as athletes in the game they love."



The parents group is requesting that the conference reinstate the 10-game league-only schedule it announced Aug. 5.



It also requests:



— Full transparency to the coaches, players and parents about the data used by the Big Ten to make its decision.



— A meeting with representatives that include players, parents and coaches, and that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren have a Zoom call with senior players and coaches.



— The Big Ten allow teams that are prepared to play to do so. Teams that aren’t prepared may forfeit or opt out until next season.



— The Big Ten provide a detailed action plan, including standard protocols and safety practices for all teams.



The Ohio State parents group requested a response by Wednesday.



The group said it believes the protocols put in place by the Ohio State athletic department have provided "an extremely safe environment" for the players. As a result, it said, "Our students are safer in the program than the other students who are already returning to campus."



A group representing parents of Iowa players sent a similar letter to the Big Ten on Friday.



The Big Ten and Pac-12 both announced on Tuesday that they would not play this fall. Stacy Wray has a son in each conference: Max at Ohio State and Jake at Colorado. She said the explanation from the Pac-12 was much more satisfactory than the one from the Big Ten.



"The Pac-12 handled the announcement so differently," Wray said. "They were very transparent about why they were making their decision. The Pac-12 commissioner (Larry Scott) released a lot of information so that everyone knew this was why we made the decision."



That decision was largely rooted in the difficulty the states of California and Arizona are having in getting back COVID-19 test results quickly. That isn’t the case in most Big Ten states.



Wray said she didn’t know whether the letter will make a difference but that it was worth trying.



"Our young men deserve to have us go to bat for them, because this is everything to them," she said. "They love football, hands down. They don’t just love to practice. They don’t just love to work out. They do all those things to play. They want to play on this team these guys, this year. Every year it’s a new, amazing, organic experience with those (particular) players.



"They want that experience. And so as parents, we feel it’s our job to stand with them and fight for the things they’re passionate about. When you get no explanation for why you’re canceling the season, you’re going to come together and say they deserve an explanation."