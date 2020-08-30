AUGUST 30, 1960



Mrs. J.L. Carne is named president of the Park School PTA. Mrs. Roger McManus is named treasurer.



AUGUST 30, 1970



Elections are held by members of the North Salem WCTU. Mrs. Craig Gillespie is elected president. Mrs. Rollin Bell is elected vice president.



AUGUST 30, 1980



Taylor Meats, formerly at the intersection of Wheeling Ave. and Fourth Street, is now located on Claysville Road.



AUGUST 30, 1990



Cambridge Health Care Center announced Ted Bender has been named Employee of the Month for August. A nursing assistant, Bender has been employed at the center since October 1987.



AUGUST 30, 2000



New Eagle Scout Damon Gano is congratulated by Guernsey County Commissioner Robert Hendershot, who served as the guest speaker at the ceremony. Gano is a member of Birmingham Troop 560.