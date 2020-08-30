The Cambridge High School football team is experiencing a lot of new things this season. The Bobcats are soon to enter a new league (the Buckeye 8 next season), they were recently informed about a new playoff system in Ohio and presented with a new schedule for the season less than 12 days before the first game.



The Bobcats realize a lot of high school teams are dealing with these same adjustments, but not many are starting the season with a new coach. Ray Leek was named the Bobcats head coach on June 8 and recently moved his family to Cambridge.



"I love to coach. It is a passion of mine," Leek said. "To give back to the game and to give back to the kids is ultimately why I got into coaching."



While success on the field and winning games is important to Leek, like it is to most coaches; he is more concerned about his players' success after football.



"Coaching is about taking everything you got from the game of football and giving it out," Leek said. "It’s about making sure those kids are prepared not just for the football season but for life after football. Teaching them life lessons and building their character. To have an impact on a kid’s life, there is nothing else like it," Leek continued. "Coaching is ultimately about giving back to the kids and the community."



After being hired, Leek wasted no time getting involved with the program starting with the offseason workouts in the weight room, a place he feels will benefit the Bobcats.



"I believe that is where and when you win ball games, not just August through October. You have to have a great offseason program," Leek stated. "We are going to get after it in the weight room and we’re going to compete. We want to create that competitive drive and make our guys compete against themselves and one another. We want them to get stronger mentally and physically, so we really push them hard in the weight room."



With the season fast approaching, Leek quickly started to introduce his team to the new playbook taking advantage of pandemic protocols to share a lot of videos and conduct a lot of skull sessions with his players. Last year, the Bobcats went 6-4 and 4-1 in the East Central Ohio League winning four of their last five games.



"We are looking to build off that success, but each year is a new year, a new beginning," Leek said. "I’m new here, we got some new coaches here. For some of these kids, it’s a fresh start. There are some changes being made, but change is not always bad."



With Leek in charge, the Bobcats will change their offense to a multi-formation spread this year. "We can go empty and five wides to a three-back situation just off of our formations," Leek said. "But for me, it’s about getting the ball in our playmakers’ hands and letting them make plays. We want to put our kids in the best situation to be successful."



The list of playmakers starts with senior running back Logan Mobelini (RB/DB) who will also play safety on defense.



"Logan is going to be a good player for us on both sides of the ball. I don’t see him coming off the field much," Leek said. "He wants to play. He is a hard-nosed kid. He is somebody who you want to put the ball in his hands."



Putting the ball into his hands will be one of two players competing for quarterback, senior Kaden Whaley (QB/DB). "Kaden is going to be on the field whether he wins that quarterback spot or not because he is another playmaker," Leek said. "If he doesn’t win the job, he can play running back or wide receiver. He is a team player and he’ll do anything to help the team win."



Whaley is competing with sophomore Caden Moore (QB/DB) for the quarterback job, but either player could also play wide receiver, according to Leek. Junior running back Kaden Kenworthy (RB/DB) is another player who will go both ways for the Bobcats playing fullback and defensive back. Catching passes for the Bobcats will be All-Ohio senior tight end Justin Bartlett (TE/DE) as well as sophomore twin brothers Trey (RB/LB) and Beau (WR/DB) Stottsberry, sophomore Xander Caldwell (WR/DB) and freshmen Devin Ogle (WR/DB).



The offensive line could be a strength for the Bobcats with returning senior tackles Brock Valentine (OL/DL) and Collin Conte (OL/DL). Senior Case Wilson (OL/DL) will fill one of the guard spots with seniors Luke Stillion (OL/DL) and Raekwon Lathan (OL/DL) and sophomores Andy Ogle (OL/DL) and Angelo Rocco (OL/DL) all battling for the remaining line positions.



Defensively, the Bobcats will be running a 4-2-5 base defense with the ability to show a three, four, or five-man front.



The defensive line will feature lineman Valentine, Wilson, Conte, and Bartlett at defensive end backed by senior linebackers Hayden Burris-Jones (OL/LB), Blake Brumfield (RB/DB) and sophomore Trey Stottsberry. Mobelini, Kenworthy, and Whaley will anchor the defense in the defensive backfield. Overall, Leek is pleased with the team including the dozen seniors who are providing strong leadership.



"We have 12 great leaders and then we have some younger kids coming up, too," Leek said. "We have a big sophomore class that is talented. That is good to have because hopefully, they are learning from the seniors and that will lead to a couple of successful seasons."



Leek is also pleased with his coaching staff that boasts of two former head coaches in defensive coordinator Tim Wilson, who was the head coach at Shenandoah a few years ago, and line coach Kevin Gunn, who guided the Bobcats to their most recent playoff appearance, prior to this year. Other coaches include Jake Tharp, Jalil Carter, Devin Nicholes, Bob Mascolino, Tony Jones, and Mark Abels. CHS soccer coach J.R. Fox is helping with the kickers as he has in the past as soccer players have doubled as kickers for several years at Cambridge.



"We’re just thankful for an opportunity to play," Leek said. "Obviously, we want to win but our goal is to host a playoff game and win a playoff game." Other goals include getting faster and stronger and maintaining strong academics."



Cambridge will open the season at Indian Creek at 7 p.m. Aug. 28.