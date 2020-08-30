



GREEN On Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, city of Green Parks and Recreation representatives will be asking residents for their feedback and input on what features and services they would like to see in the future.

All info gathered will help develop the City’s 10-year Parks Master Plan.

Representatives will be available to chat with residents at the following parks and times:

Sept. 2

• Boettler Park, 5300 Massillon Road, 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

• Ariss Park, 2520 Wise Road, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 3

• Veterans Memorial Park, 1700 Steese Road, 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

• East Liberty Park, 471 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road, 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

• Central Park, 1755 Town Park Blvd., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Park representatives will be available for one-on-one conversations during the times listed. Residents are asked to wear masks when chatting with representatives.

The Parks Master Plan is an interactive process evaluating the current state of and determining future needs of the city’s parks system and programs over the next 5 to 10 years. Community suggestions and input will help guide the development of the parks and programs.

To date, input has been gathered from various focus group meetings, a public electronic survey and mailed survey. Due to COVID-19, several of our scheduled community open houses were canceled. The park meet-ups are designed to offer residents another avenue to share their input.

Residents unable to attend may share thoughts through our online survey at cityofgreen.org/parkssurvey.