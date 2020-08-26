



SPRINGFIELD TWP. Springfield High School Athletic Director Keven Vaughn led the Aug. 18 Springfield Board of Education meeting with an update on fall sports.

Vaughn reported to the board on that day’s information from Gov. Mike DeWine about the fall sports season. DeWine said fall sports could resume competition with some restrictions. Sports were able to resume Aug. 21 across the state, with an option for football to be delayed until the spring.

Springfield, however, will begin its football season on Friday.

Vaughn said that numbers are down for the team sports, but with the beginning of school Sept. 8, coaches will continue to recruit students.

"We will have more information and will be sending information out to parents soon," Vaughn said.

He said during the summer practices, with the confusion and instability the student athletes have stayed poised and confident and have met the COVID guidelines each day.

"We are excited for the next step," Vaughn said.

Ticketing for events will be done online and tickets can be printed and scanned at the events or done through the phone. There will be more information to follow.

Five-year forecast

Treasurer Chris Adams reported on the five-year forecast. He said that when levies go down a lot of times they go down because of misunderstandings.

"Typically, cash on hand should be for 60 days we ended the year with $88,000," he said. "A bare minimum would be $600,000 to $800,000. It was difficult to make it to the end of the year."

Adams said without a levy, the district will be about $1.5 million short.

"That means the state of Ohio will come in, dictate the cuts we are to make and those will be made up of people," Adams said. "That would be a lot of people."

He pointed out that the next year they would be short about $3 million and there would be continuing cuts of people. If the levy would pass in November, the district would squeeze by this year because it would be a half year collection. The district would have a little breathing room for at least four to five years, and he said with the good personnel, Adams is confident it could stretch it further.

Adams spoke about being in fiscal emergency before and that the only reason the district was able to come out of it was that then Superintendent Bill Stauffer saw that staffing wasn’t correct.

"We call it right sizing," Adams said. "They reduced staff to meet the number of students. We can’t do that again."

If the levy does not pass, Adams said there will be dramatic effects on the schools. He plans to have a rundown of what would happen without the passed levy within a couple of weeks. He said it costs $31 million to run the district each year and 73 percent is personnel, 21 percent is purchased services and capital is 1.2 percent of the budget.

"We don’t produce anything we mold minds and to do that we need people," Adams said. "We are not fooling around. We have gone 20 years without new money. We had a bond issue to build the new school and we appreciate that."

Board Member Mary Lou Dodson said the district has to stay afloat some way, somehow.

"You have to put it out there and tell them what is going to happen," she said. "It has been 20 years. I can’t run my house on what we had 20 years ago ... can’t do it. It is impossible."

Other business:

• Resignations were accepted during the meeting of teachers Miranda Smith, Rebecca Sabree, Raymond Douglas Jones, Kelly Porter-Santamaria, Kim Borcoman, Lyndsey Ibos and Natalie Brasiel and Magdalena Zook effective the 2020-21 school year. The board also accepted the resignation of tutor Shawna Phillips, effective the 2020-21 school year. Resignations for classified employees were Amy Hall, Anamarie Porter, Kristina Rocco, Kristy Tarter, effective the 2020-21 school year. A leave of absence for classified employees Tabitha Cunningham Radzik and Regina Southall for the 2020-21 school year was approved.

• Supplemental contracts were approved for instrumental music.

Teachers that were reinstated from the reduction-in-force list per negotiated agreement with SLACT, effective August 19. That included Matt O'Brian, Lisa Villers, Jessica Casher, Kim Whitmire and Lyndsey Ibos. The teachers represent art and physical education positions.

Business Manager Dustin Boswell updated the board that the business office is working to get everything ready for the Sept. 8 beginning of school. He said they have ordered supplies, hand sanitizers and needed supplies.

"It has been a job trying to find products to fight COVID 19," he said.

Transportation is working to reroute busing as officials find out what students will be online and which will be in school. The district is doing assigned seats on buses – two to a seat and trying to put household members together. Masks must be worn.

Boswell said there is a very positive reaction to the new bus garage.

Approved business:

• A service agreement with the Springfield Township Police Department to provide an attendance coordinator for the 2020-21 school year.

• A memorandum of understanding with the Springfield Local Association of Classroom Teachers (SLACT) with regards to the Ohio Teacher Evaluation System 2.0 (OTES 2.0).

• The revised school calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

• A resolution regarding complimentary passes and waiving payment of any entry fee to events for the 2020-21 school year.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 15.