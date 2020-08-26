Elizabeth "Betty" Leah Willis, 86, of Barnesville, passed away peacefully, with her sons by her side on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at The Walton Retirement Home in Barnesville. She was born on July 31, 1934, in Temperanceville, to the late Joseph and Thelma (McGee) Butler.



Betty was married to her love, Donald Willis for 28 years. Don preceded her in death from a tragic accident in 1983. Don and Betty raised two sons Steven Willis of Powell, and Scott (Elaine) Willis of Sugar Land, Texas.



Betty was a loving and devoted "MeMe" and is survived by her granddaughters Abby (Ryan) Roy, Allison (Josh) Konczal, and Haley Willis. To make Betty smile you only needed to mention her great grandchildren Hudson, Quinn, and Remi. Betty's love for her grandchildren was clearly apparent.



Betty was raised in Temperanceville being one of 12 siblings. In addition to her parents and husband, she mourned the loss of her brothers, Edward, Gerald, Robert (Mary), Leon, Donald; and sisters, Annabelle (Ernie) Howell, Rita (Robert) Orr.



Surviving siblings are brothers, Bill (Janet) Butler, John (Joyce) Butler; sisters, Patty (Gene) Hannahs, Jeanette (Dave) Hissom; sisters-in-law, Jean Ebeling, Zella Butler, Barb Butler, and Marjorie Butler. The large family was never at a loss for stories of sibling pride, orneriness, love, and devotion.



Betty was a telephone operator for Ohio Bell for many years. Following her retirement she spent her free time as an active member of Ladies of the Elks, Jr Womens Club, Catholic Women's Club and the Democratic Polling Board. She enjoyed her Card Club and also loved taking bus trips with her group of girlfriends.



If anyone knew Betty, they knew her family came first. She was "Aunt Betty" to many nieces and nephews that she was extremely proud of. Betty was an excellent cook and baker. She kept an immaculate house, was a top notch gardener, was meticulous about her yard, and not to mention having the cleanest car in town. Betty will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of all who loved her.



The family is requesting that masks be worn at all times and social distancing observed during a visitation on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville, Ohio. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Assumption of the B.V.M. Catholic Church with Fr. Dave Cornett officiating. Burial will follow Mass at Hope Cemetery in Hendrysburg, Ohio.



