



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Aug. 25, the Lake Township Board of Trustees set a public hearing for a rezoning request.

The public hearing is set for 4:50 p.m. Sept. 14 with staggered or limited attendance. The regular meeting will immediately follow.

The rezoning request is to go from low density residential/general commercial to low density residential/general commercial for a tract of land located on the east side of Bixler Avenue off Route 619. The request is being made by Hartville Station for a .69-acre tract of land.

Other actions:

• Authorized paying bills as of Aug. 24 in the amount of $125,692.

• Approved withdrawing previous objecting to and requesting a hearing for a Greentown VFW Post 9904 D-5 Liquor Permit application. Trustees had previously objected to an application from the VFW Post on June 7, 2019 but since learned the VFW has had the D-5 license since 1986 but didn’t have the permit.

• Accepted and approved a driveway access agreement between James and Jill Young and the township trustees for access to 10-acres of land off of Omar Drive NE.

• Authorized filing an application for real property tax exemption with the Stark County Auditor for two vacant parcels owned by the township and acquired on July 2, 2019.

• Purchased a 14-foot Solar Evolis Radar speed sign from ElanCity for Uniontown Police Department at a cost of $3,179. The Uniontown Lions Club has donated $1,500 to go to towards this purchase.

• Authorized the purchase of six Class III lasers plus holsters from Vance’s Law Enforcement for the Uniontown Police Department in the amount of $11,808.

• Discussed improvement and funding for the Lake Community Park/Lake Youth Baseball field. Lake Youth Baseball has requested help with improving the field. The trustees will contact them to get an exact amount and specific improvements before deciding.

• Went into executive to discuss employee compensation and review negotiations or bargaining sessions with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at Township Hall also broadcast live on Facebook.