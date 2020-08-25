



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Aug. 24, the Lake Local Schools Board of Education appointed and treasurer Nicole Nichols swore in a new board member.

The board selected Adam J. Doane out of the 17 applications they received to fill the board position left vacant by David Poling’s resignation on July 22. Doane will serve the rest of Poling’s term ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Doane is senior vice president of sales and strategy at Alpha Packaging where he has worked since 2014. He has bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from University of Dayton and an executive M.B.A from the Rochester Institute of Technology and graduated the U.S. Army Commission Officer candidate school.

He belongs to a number of civic and professional organizations including All Veterans Memorial Committee, Uniontown Park, Lake Academic Boosters Club, Lake Athletic Boosters Club, Stark Summit Baseball League Coach and Hall of Fame Baseball League Coach.

Doane has been in the Lake Community for 30 years and graduated from Lake High School. He and his wife, Lisa, moved back to the area after he graduated college. They have three children, A.J. (14), Ava (12) and Michael (9). All three attend Lake Local Schools.

"It’s an honor to serve on the board in the district I grew up in and at the same time having school aged children in the district," Doane said. "I plan to run for the board after my time expires with this term. I’d like to serve as long as the community sees me fit to serve."

Other actions:

• Approved school bus routes for the school year. Superintendent Kevin Tobin said the district has the same amount of bus routes as last year.

• Heard the first day of school was Aug. 24 for grades one through nine and Aug. 25 was the first day for grades 10-12. Kindergarten students start Aug. 31.

• Approved hiring several elementary and middle school teachers, aides, cafeteria staff, activities advisors, mentor teachers support teachers and fall sports coaches and equipment manager.

UP NEXT: Meets 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.