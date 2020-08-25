Addie Speaks, sixth grader at Hudson Middle School, was awarded first place in the youth category for the #FindTheBeauty art contest this summer.



P.A.L.S for Healing (Paper. Art Therapy. Letting Go. Self Actualization), a local non-profit, launched the contest. The group’s mission is to help people who have suffered trauma and/or loss heal through art therapy, EMDR, and other trauma-informed therapies.



Considering all the challenging times with COVID-19, P.A.L.S charged the community to "Find the Beauty" in everyday objects. Participants were to look around the house and create art as part of a fundraising contest to benefit P.A.L.S.



Speaks learned about the contest in the local paper and said she was thrilled to combine two of her favorite things: helping others and making art. The money gathered from the fundraiser was used to help people who are facing financial hardships during COVID-19. The money will go to help people access their mental health support through P.A.L.S.



"I believe art is a way to share kindness" she said. "My painting is called ‘Hanging in the Kitchen!’ As you can see it’s a plant hanging in the kitchen. Our family has done a lot of hanging in the kitchen during our time at home."



Many artists participated in the contest and Speaks said she admired the other art pieces. She said she was thrilled to learn of her first place prize. P.A.L.S also presented her with a bag of fun art supplies.