SUGARCREEK — To say that Jerry Jacobson loved railroading is a major understatement.



If one collects baseball cards or comic books it’s easy to store them in boxes under your bed. The same can’t be said for full-sized steam engines. Upon retiring from the railroad industry in 2008, Jacobsen built the Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum in Sugarcreek to house his collection. Completed in 2010, it was the first roundhouse built in the U.S. since 1951.



The founder of the Ohio Central Railroad Ohio Central Railroad founder, Jacobson died in 2017. However he still looks over the grounds as his mausoleum faces the turntable that moves to place various engines on the tracks.



Today, the museum has three main goals: maintaining its roster of 23 steamers, teaching future generations about fast-disappearing job skills and bringing America’s railroad history alive. While this has become a bit tougher during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Roundhouse chugs onward.



Noel Poirier is the current executive director of the Age of Steam and has been involved in the museum business for more than 30 years. He’s never seen a museum with the scope and setup like that at Roundhouse. Jacobson amassed a one-of-a-kind collection and he chose to share it in a unique way.



"This was all Jerry’s vision and we’re all just caretakers of it," Poirier said. "This was his gift back to the community, in the sense of giving folks an opportunity to see the collection in this type of environment."



The History



Jacobson retired from the railroad industry in 2008 and sold his entire 525-mile portion of the Ohio Central Railroad System. However, he kept all of the old equipment, including the steam engines. He then acquired 34 acres of land in Sugarcreek next to the Ohio Central Railroad to serve as a museum and a place where he could do restoration work.



Built were two miles of storage tracks, a depot, storehouse, coal loader, wood water tank, ash pit, back shop and a working 18-stall brick roundhouse that surrounds a 115-foot turntable. It’s one of the few full-sized, working roundhouses still in the nation.



"When Jerry did this, it was very purposeful. He wanted it to look like you stepped back in time," Poirier said.



Everything was constructed through private funding and it’s maintained by the Jerry and Laura Jacobson Foundation, a non-profit organization. Jerry’s wife, Laura, is still an active member of the foundation board.



Piorier never met Jacobson but has heard plenty of stories. His favorite is how as a little boy out riding his bicycle, Jacobson would hop off and watch the locomotives on the B&O Railroad go by until they were out of sight. He would often score rides from the drivers and hangout at the depots learning the various jobs.



"Jerry was fascinated not just by steam locomotives, but the whole flavor of it," Poirier said. "When it came time to build a home for his collection, he wanted it to look right, he wanted it to feel right, he wanted it to go back to his childhood."



Progressing in the Pandemic



Not much of the museum’s mission and operations has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Roundhouse is usually open from May to October to the public but didn’t start tours this year until June 18.



All tickets must be purchased in advance and group sizes have been limited to no more than 10 people. Last year, tours were 30 to 40 people at a time. Social distancing and wearing of face coverings are being observed. Public areas are being cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day with a deep clean being performed once a week.



Poirer wants all visitors to know that they are doing everything they can to not only meet, but exceed, health and safety guidelines put out by the state. He knows tours aren’t quite the same as years past, but that people are still enjoying the experience, which is a key goal. On visitor surveys they are achieving high marks for following pandemic guidelines, an average of 4.9 out of five.



Many special events have been canceled and Poirier said that’s been the largest impact across the museum field.



"The biggest challenge for us and for anyone in this industry, is not known what’s coming next. You want to plan for things, but you don’t want to invest a lot of energy in planning for anything major, because there’s a good chance you won’t be able to do it," Poirier said.



The Mission



A handful of the locomotives do run and they can occasionally be seen along the local rail lines. Age of Steam does not do rides for visitors, but it’s a possibility for the future.



"It’s not really part of mission to do excursions. Our mission is really to preserve and educate folks. That doesn’t mean we wouldn’t love to do some at some point and we will probably will down the road, but it’s not a major priority," Poirier said.



The museum has about 20 employees and 25 volunteers. Poirier said volunteers help to augment the professional staff and gives them an extra set of hands, ears and eyes. Processing the collection is also a task volunteers perform.



Along with locomotives, the Roundhouse features boxcars, passenger cars, tools and more. There’s a small museum in a depot with various memorabilia. A workshop houses engines being restored. They usually work on one at a time, but the flow is constant.



They have an old camelback waiting for work and they’re currently finishing up restoration of the #19 engine from the Oregon, Pacific and Eastern Railway. It’s the same train that was used in the 1973 movie "Emperor of the North," with Ernest Borgnine as a brutal conductor seeking to take out Lee Marvin’s train hopping hobo during the Great Depression.



The skill sets to work on the steam engines is fading like the trains themselves. Poirier feels a strong part of their mission is to teach new generations how to restore and work on the locomotives. While some modern equipment could be used, the workshop uses all traditional tools part of Jacobson’s collection. Those who learn their skills at the Age of Steam can then go elsewhere.



"The skill sets that the men and woman who worked on these railroads are gone for the most part, so our task here is to continue to train people in those skills so we can continue to keep alive those skills and keep alive these steam locomotives not only for us, but folks down the road," Poirier said. "We’re trying to create a labor poll of people we can send out. That was part of Jerry’s initial vision, he wanted to assist other railroad organizations."



And finding younger people who want to learn those skills means creating railroad enthusiasts from a very young age. Poirier loves to see a young child come through on a tour and his eyes light up at the massive engines in front of him. When he sees that gleam, he knows they’ve hooked another train lover for life.



"The role we play and the role the Roundhouse plays that Jerry envisioned for it, was there would be a place to preserve that energy, that excitement and that enthusiasm that he had for these locomotives and an opportunity to really share that with anyone who comes through here," Poirier said. "It all goes back to Jerry’s desire to see these survive beyond him."



For more information, go to ageofsteamroundhouse.org or call 330-852-4676.