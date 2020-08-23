AUGUST 23, 1951



Arthur J. Taylor, assistant manager of the Kresge Store in Connecticut, has been assigned as manager of the company's store on Wheeling Ave. He replaces Morris Harkess.



AUGUST 23, 1961



Cambridge's newest outlet for women's wear, The Casual Shop, will open for business soon. Owner-operators are Mr. and Mrs. William Denzer.



AUGUST 23, 1971



Heavy earth-moving equipment have started to grade the site for the Fuqua Homes manufacturing plant in Caldwell.



AUGUST 23, 1981



Cambridge's Doug Donley will be on the sidelines when the Dallas Cowboys play with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Donley is competing against veteran receivers Tony Hill, Butch Johnson and Drew Pearson.



AUGUST 23, 1991



The Zanesville Life Member Club of Telephone Pioneers of America donated a telecommunications device for the deaf to the Guernsey Alcohol and Addiction Treatment Center and the Noble County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Center.



AUGUST 23, 2001



Jason Eltringham and Cory Smith fished Wills Creek and weighed in a nice stringer of flathead catfish and channel cats at 313 Carry-out.