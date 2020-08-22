100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— The first new officer added to the Alliance police force following the mass resignation a week earlier was Joseph Zamerski, 28. Later added were two more officers, including R.H. Nelson and Arthur Spade. Safety Director J.H. Patton said that many applications were being received and considered as information regarding the quality of those applicants was being sought. He said the police force would be brought to full numbers as soon as possible.



— William Henry Blubaugh, 6, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.L. Blubaugh, residents of the 500 block of North Freedom Avenue, was struck by a car driven by R.E. Stanley, a young man from Beloit, and died from a fractured skull in the hospital six hours later after never regaining consciousness. Stanley was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and released on $5,000 bond. It was alleged that the boy was struck while crossing the street in front of his home, but members of the family stated that there had been no witnesses to the accident.



— C.E. Main, who lived largely as a recluse in a small house on the Rockhill Road near Bolton, was found dead in his home. The man, who had been dead for two or three days, was found by neighbors who became concerned after not seeing him for some time. Main, 53, worked as a laborer but nothing was known of his past. Coroner McQuate ruled that he died of natural causes.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— William M. Shannon, 63, was killed instantly when he was struck by a Pennsylvania Railroad freight train approximately 100 feet wast of the North Walnut Avenue crossing. A retired Ohio Bell employee who resided in the 100 block of West Main Street, Shannon was reported to have laid his head across the rail as the train approached, according to James Lasko, engineer of the locomotive. He said the train was traveling at 5 mph. A 40-year resident of Alliance, Shannon’s wife, Belle, had died in 1938.



— Alliance’s Pfc. James Favazzo was awarded the Bronze Star for heroics he performed while on guard duty in Germany. Favazzo and two companions witnessed a boat blown to pieces while crossing the Rhine River and the men aboard had been thrown into the water. The three men went in after them and brought them to shore safely. A member of the 159th Combat Engineers Battalion, Favazzo saw action at Normandy, the Bulge, Rhine Crossing and Central Germany. He was also part of two thrilling experiences. First, he stood within 10 feet of President Harry S. Truman and Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower when they arrived for the Big Three Conference. The second was meeting his grandfather in Italy for the first time in his life.



— Sebring’s Sgt. Herbert W. Court, a member of the 517th Parachute Infantry, was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement in action near Bergstein, Germany on Feb. 6, 1945. During an advance across a minefield with his company, Court was wounded by exploding mines, but despite his own need for medical attention, he assisted wounded comrades by aiding litter bearers and only went for treatment himself after he was assured others in his company were cared for.



— Alliance’s Robert McFarland was elected county commander of the Stark County Council of the American Legion.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Sister Suzanne Repasky was appointed as principal of both St. Joseph and Regina Coeli schools, in her first administrator’s job after 12 years of teaching. It was the first time that both parochial schools were to be under the same principal. She was succeeding Sister Mary Conrad Ruth at St. Joseph and Sister M. Stephanie Roarty at Regina Coeli.



— J. Calvin Henschen, the owner of the King Bee Milling Co. for many years, died at the age of 92 in Phoenix, Arizona.