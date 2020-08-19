



Springfield Township and the village of Lakemore continue to wrestle with Springfield Lake water quality issues including Escherichia coli (E.coli) and algal blooms.

Springfield Township created a task force in 2019 to work on discovery of water related issues and to bring suggestions to the township trustees as to what could be done to improve the lake’s water. The task force released a summary report and recommendations on April 30. The task force was dissolved by the trustees during their July 9 meeting.

Trustee Dean Young said it was not because it did not do a good job but because it had completed the job assigned which was to investigate environmental issues and make recommendations.

According to the April report, the two communities agree that there is a need for change to improve lake health. Water samples have been collected and tested by the Ohio department of Natural resources (ODNR) from 2006 to 2019 which, stated in the report, "demonstrates definite increases and trends in the quantity and concentration of nitrogen (196 percent) and phosphorus (119 percent) over that time period."

In urban areas, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other environmental experts state the main causes of increases like these are usually contributed to sanitary, septic and stormwater contamination. The report stated that "in the case of Springfield Lake, these same causes have been identified by known stormwater runoff, septic systems in the watershed and by direct and indirect sanitary overflows to the lake."

Some of that cause is being directed to Lakemore’s 80-year-old sanitary infrastructure that, according to the report, had an overflow incident in 2019 which involved 440,000 gallons of sewage from the main pumping station of Lakemore into the lake.

Village Administrator Tracy Fast said in her report to the EPA and the City of Akron, when she was asked what improvements had been made and will be made to eliminate the need to pump into the lake she said the village had done nothing and had no immediate plans.

"I do not know the usable life of a sanitary sewer system," Fast said. "I will not guarantee our sanitary system is or is not contributing. I can say that I asked our engineer to create a map showing the first area of our sanitary system I want to clean and camera to determine any areas needing repaired or replaced. We will then move to that similar area for the storm sewer. We will continue to clean, inspect, and repair/replace working our way out from Springfield Lake."

According to Rich Blasick of the Ohio EPA, in a letter dated Sept. 25, 2019, the overflows of Lakemore have been properly reported and are allowable under the Akron Permit. He said each of the events were associated with a significant rainfall event when the storm and sanitary sewer systems can become overloaded. He added that the significant storm flow is less likely to have a significant impact to the health of the lake.

A letter, Dec. 6, 2019, from Kristopher Weiss of the Ohio EPA, stated that there were no current outstanding notices of violation regarding the Lakemore collection system.

"Reports of continued discharge and sanitary sewer overflows into Springfield Lake are under the authority of the City of Akron’s NPDES permit. Any overflows reported by the village are posted to the electronic records repository."

In the letter, it was stated that the village is evaluating its sanitary sewer collection system and was working with Summit County Department of Sanitary Sewer Services to televise the system and the Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP) to map the collection system.

Lakemore Mayor Rich Cole stated in writing that Fast, engineers, council and he have met and will continue to do so to decipher a plan of remediation that will aid in the healing of Springfield Lake. The village will be moving forward with its plan to camera, dye test, or smoke test the sewer lines and to repair any, as necessary. They will also handle surface water runoff, including ditching and the addition of several water retention areas.

Cole said they would like to work with Springfield Township and Summit County to possibly redirect one of the inlets directly to the Springfield Lake Outlet, bypassing the lake altogether. He said they are educating residents on the harmful effects of fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides.

Lakemore is also allowing cattails and other natural vegetation to grow in and near waterways to serve as natural filters for surface water runoff. It is allowing lily pads to grow in certain areas of the lake, which block the sun from the underlying algae and slows its photosynthesis.

"Lakemore must work with Springfield Township and Summit County to find an unbiased party to regulate the lake at a set mutually-safe level for recreational boating and homeowners alike, so our storm water can flow freely to the lake during times of intense rain," Cole said.

Lakemore is working on other ideas to help with the overflow problems during intense downpours. Officials are applying to receive grants to help with funding.

Moving forward, Fast and Springfield Township Road Superintendent Ted Weinsheimer have agreed that they would do any further testing together.

Also, discovered by the task force in Springfield was that the McKnight subdivision and Sawyerwood areas utilize home sewage treatment systems and each household must be addressed and held accountable for maintenance and functions. Trustees confirmed that they have been in contact with Summit County Department of Sanitary Services to move forward on the matter according to the report.

The report identified issues with Route 224 (Waterloo Road). When the road was expanded by the state, open ditches were eliminated and an underground stormwater system moves a majority of the road salts and road waste, automotive runoff directly to the lake "unmitigated without its previously open ditches and wetlands," the report stated. At the same time, 17 acres of wetlands were back filled along Route 224. With the loss of ditches and wetlands, the result is a loss of natural filters and ground absorption of rainwater. Springfield is working toward getting the issues resolved.

Suggestion by the task force were that gutter discharge to lawns is a key to reducing stormwater runoff. Property owners can help to restore the health of the lake by allowing buried gutters to discharge rainwater to lawns instead of burying downspouts. The use of chemicals on the lawn are also discouraged because of runoff. Other means of enhancing green lawns should be considered including the use of stormwater infiltration.

The task force listed recommendations in the report that dealt with runoff and making catch basins, as well as working with the McKnight subdivision and other homes.

For more information on recommendations of things residents can do to help the situation visit springfieldtownship.us/207/Springfield-Lake or lakemoreohio.org/our-land-and-water.html.