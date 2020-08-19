



JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Community Branch Library officially opened on Aug. 18. The project began in February of 2018 when the previous building was deemed to need extensive repair because of water damage.

That building was torn down and the library was moved to a store front in the Noble’s Pond Plaza. After holding several meetings with the Jackson Township community, the Stark County Library District decided to build a new building in the same spot where the old building was located.

Construction on the new building started in March 2019. Just about a year later, the branch was on time and on budget in terms of construction. It was getting ready to open just as the pandemic hit and Ohio along with the entire U.S. went into a stay at home lockdown.

The opening was originally planned for May but was delayed for a few months. The Jackson branch is now open with limited number of people allowed in the building at a time and with limited hours. All of the branches, including Jackson, will be open with expanded hours on Aug. 25.

"This new building is 10,000 square feet which is a bit smaller than the building we tore down but larger than the temporary store front location," said CEO and Executive Director of the Stark County District Library Mary Ellen Icaza. "The flexible spaces allow us to host programming, group meetings and will allow us to meet the community’s needs."

"One of the things we learned at the community meetings in 2018 is that residents here wanted plenty of meeting space and we now have five meeting rooms," added Director of Speical Projects Derek Gordon. "Right now, some of the meeting spaces are being used to quarantine returned materials for four days which is the time frame determined to be safe from COVID-19. Plus, everything was designed around flexible space with carts and shelve units and tables that can easily be moved and rearranged for bigger events. We have three larger rooms with lots of technology for additional programming."

Gordon said the new building, while not LEED certified, does have energy efficient lighting supplemented with the use of natural lighting. Plus, the left-over building materials were reused or recycled.

There are doors that lead to the outside where the library will have a couple of tables for patrons to work or read outside. The back side of the library flows directly into Jackson Township’s new amphitheater in which the library will be partnering with the township for future programming.

The inside of the new building has many glass walls with plenty of natural lighting. There is a reading area with a fireplace and there are tables spread throughout for people to use computers.

Gordon said the library is built on a raised floor and patrons will find plenty of electrical outlets on the floor if they want to bring in their own laptop to use in the library. The loaner laptops that the library offers are being updated but will be available sometime in the future.

There is a children’s room and a teen area with study rooms. Gordon said the Jackson Township Rotary donated a significant amount of money to help furnish the teen room.

There is bright artwork throughout the building that uses triangles and windmills that provide a sense of motion. The artwork was designed and completed by the library’s own artist June Kucalaba.

"The artwork is meant to inspire patrons and children to be what they want to be," said Kucalaba.

There is a lobby area where the library will be moving the technology offered in the lobby at the storefront location to the new building within the next month. The library sent out a survey to local residents to ask for favorite literary quotes to paint on the walls and they have included six of the 45 quotes they received back from the community.

Other features include:

• Lower shelving for better sightlines

•Improved ADA compliance

• Security cameras

• Enhanced AV technology

• Powered furniture device charging

• Children’s interactive tables and furniture

• Self-checkout stations

• Interactive touch-screen catalogs

• A multi-purpose room for maker programming and children’s events

For complete details about the new building, current programming, hours and other details about safety, visit https://starklibrary.org/home/locations/jackson-community-branch/.